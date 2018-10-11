Cohesity : Launches Major Expansion in Japan Through Partnership With Networld

Partnership With Leading Distributor of IT Infrastructure in Japan Positions Cohesity to Tap Into Enormous Opportunity in World’s Third Largest Economy

Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced it has partnered with Networld, a leading Japanese distributor of corporate IT infrastructure products and solutions, to bring Cohesity’s breakthrough products and services to Japan to help transform the way companies manage and extract value from secondary data and applications.

Networld will play a key role in boosting Cohesity’s rapidly expanding presence in the global enterprise IT market by leveraging its deep technical team to recruit and train top-tier data center technology providers to deploy and support Cohesity solutions in Japan. In tandem with the Networld partnership, Cohesity is making significant investments to rapidly scale its business in Japan, adding marketing and support teams to complement Networld’s resources.

“Cohesity’s expansion in Japan is a major milestone for the company and underscores our commitment to the Japanese market,” said Mohit Aron, founder and CEO, Cohesity. “Most enterprises are struggling to protect, manage, and gain insights from massive amounts of secondary data that is heavily fragmented across silos. We are excited to work closely with Networld, one of the most respected IT distributors in Japan, to solve this challenge and meet the growing customer demand for Cohesity’s solutions in Japan and throughout the world.”

“Cohesity has introduced a radically efficient approach that is transforming the way enterprises manage secondary data and applications across cloud and on-premises data centers, and we are thrilled to help our clients bring this technology to a broad range of industries,” said Shoichi Morita, CEO, Networld. “We have been following Cohesity’s success for several years and are honored to be a part of this major expansion.”

Japan is the world’s third largest economy and is an early adopter of disruptive innovations in data and analytics to achieve competitive differentiation in areas ranging from artificial intelligence to robotics to improved manufacturing processes.

The partnership with Networld has already resulted in a significant Cohesity customer win in Japan. Working with Networld, SoftBank Corp. deployed Cohesity to simplify its VMware backup strategy and support previously unprotected applications without impacting production workloads.

“Cohesity’s multi-cloud platform delivered faster backups and unmatched replication that no other vendor could match,” said Andrew Schwabecher, VP, head of Technology Investment Strategy Division, SoftBank Corp. “We were particularly impressed with the instant recovery option for VM workloads and Cohesity’s clone functionality that enabled us to test patches before deploying them in production.”

