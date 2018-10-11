Log in
Cohesity : Launches Major Expansion in Japan Through Partnership With Networld

10/11/2018

Partnership With Leading Distributor of IT Infrastructure in Japan Positions Cohesity to Tap Into Enormous Opportunity in World’s Third Largest Economy

Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced it has partnered with Networld, a leading Japanese distributor of corporate IT infrastructure products and solutions, to bring Cohesity’s breakthrough products and services to Japan to help transform the way companies manage and extract value from secondary data and applications.

Networld will play a key role in boosting Cohesity’s rapidly expanding presence in the global enterprise IT market by leveraging its deep technical team to recruit and train top-tier data center technology providers to deploy and support Cohesity solutions in Japan. In tandem with the Networld partnership, Cohesity is making significant investments to rapidly scale its business in Japan, adding marketing and support teams to complement Networld’s resources.

“Cohesity’s expansion in Japan is a major milestone for the company and underscores our commitment to the Japanese market,” said Mohit Aron, founder and CEO, Cohesity. “Most enterprises are struggling to protect, manage, and gain insights from massive amounts of secondary data that is heavily fragmented across silos. We are excited to work closely with Networld, one of the most respected IT distributors in Japan, to solve this challenge and meet the growing customer demand for Cohesity’s solutions in Japan and throughout the world.”

“Cohesity has introduced a radically efficient approach that is transforming the way enterprises manage secondary data and applications across cloud and on-premises data centers, and we are thrilled to help our clients bring this technology to a broad range of industries,” said Shoichi Morita, CEO, Networld. “We have been following Cohesity’s success for several years and are honored to be a part of this major expansion.”

Japan is the world’s third largest economy and is an early adopter of disruptive innovations in data and analytics to achieve competitive differentiation in areas ranging from artificial intelligence to robotics to improved manufacturing processes.

The partnership with Networld has already resulted in a significant Cohesity customer win in Japan. Working with Networld, SoftBank Corp. deployed Cohesity to simplify its VMware backup strategy and support previously unprotected applications without impacting production workloads.

“Cohesity’s multi-cloud platform delivered faster backups and unmatched replication that no other vendor could match,” said Andrew Schwabecher, VP, head of Technology Investment Strategy Division, SoftBank Corp. “We were particularly impressed with the instant recovery option for VM workloads and Cohesity’s clone functionality that enabled us to test patches before deploying them in production.”

To learn more about the partnership, please visit the Networld website.

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies and federal agencies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named to Forbes’ “Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2017,” LinkedIn’s “Startups: The 50 Industry Disruptors You Need to Know Now,” and CRN’s “2017 Emerging Vendors in Storage” lists. For more information, visit our website www.cohesity.com and blog https://cohesity.com/blog/, follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cohesity and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/3750699/ and like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cohesity/.


© Business Wire 2018
