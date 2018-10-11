Cohesity : Launches Major Expansion in Japan Through Partnership With Networld

Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged
secondary storage, today announced it has partnered with Networld,
a leading Japanese distributor of corporate IT infrastructure products
and solutions, to bring Cohesity’s breakthrough products and services to
Japan to help transform the way companies manage and extract value from
secondary data and applications.
Networld will play a key role in boosting Cohesity’s rapidly expanding
presence in the global enterprise IT market by leveraging its deep
technical team to recruit and train top-tier data center technology
providers to deploy and support Cohesity solutions in Japan. In tandem
with the Networld partnership, Cohesity is making significant
investments to rapidly scale its business in Japan, adding marketing and
support teams to complement Networld’s resources.
“Cohesity’s expansion in Japan is a major milestone for the company and
underscores our commitment to the Japanese market,” said Mohit Aron,
founder and CEO, Cohesity. “Most enterprises are struggling to protect,
manage, and gain insights from massive amounts of secondary data that is
heavily fragmented across silos. We are excited to work closely with
Networld, one of the most respected IT distributors in Japan, to solve
this challenge and meet the growing customer demand for Cohesity’s
solutions in Japan and throughout the world.”
“Cohesity has introduced a radically efficient approach that is
transforming the way enterprises manage secondary data and applications
across cloud and on-premises data centers, and we are thrilled to help
our clients bring this technology to a broad range of industries,” said
Shoichi Morita, CEO, Networld. “We have been following Cohesity’s
success for several years and are honored to be a part of this major
expansion.”
Japan is the world’s third largest economy and is an early adopter of
disruptive innovations in data and analytics to achieve competitive
differentiation in areas ranging from artificial intelligence to
robotics to improved manufacturing processes.
The partnership with Networld has already resulted in a significant
Cohesity customer win in Japan. Working with Networld, SoftBank Corp.
deployed Cohesity to simplify its VMware backup strategy and support
previously unprotected applications without impacting production
workloads.
“Cohesity’s multi-cloud platform delivered faster backups and unmatched
replication that no other vendor could match,” said Andrew Schwabecher,
VP, head of Technology Investment Strategy Division, SoftBank Corp. “We
were particularly impressed with the instant recovery option for VM
workloads and Cohesity’s clone functionality that enabled us to test
patches before deploying them in production.”
To learn more about the partnership, please visit the Networld
website.
About Cohesity
Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage
silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both
private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically
streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and
object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a
global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies and
federal agencies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named
to Forbes’ “Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2017,” LinkedIn’s “Startups:
The 50 Industry Disruptors You Need to Know Now,” and CRN’s “2017
Emerging Vendors in Storage” lists. For more information, visit our
website www.cohesity.com
and blog https://cohesity.com/blog/,
follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cohesity
and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/3750699/
and like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cohesity/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010006008/en/