Award Shows Cohesity’s Strong Employee Engagement and Job Satisfaction Levels

Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, recently recognized on Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures created in partnership with employee engagement platform and service provider Energage. The Top Company Cultures list ranked Cohesity as number eight in the “large companies” category, which includes organizations with more than 300 employees.

Cohesity Ranked Eighth on 2018 Top Company Cultures List Presented by Entrepreneur and Energage (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cohesity is named for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success.

“Cohesity is humbled to be included on this list of organizations with thriving company cultures,” said Mohit Aron, founder and CEO, Cohesity. “Our culture is directly linked to our corporate values, which we refer to as RADIO: respect, attitude, delivery, integrity, and customer obsession. This extends to every facet of our organization and we believe it’s a key reason Cohesity maintained an employee retention rate of 97 percent in the first half of 2018.”

“Great company cultures don’t happen by accident. They happen because leaders understand how to create excellent working environments, and how to make everyone share the same mission,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “Our 2018 Top Company Cultures list is a great celebration of companies that are doing it right, and should serve as inspiration for everyone who leads a team."

The full list, presenting a total of 150 companies categorized as small, midsize, or large companies, is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core insights, behaviors, and attributes that have helped to shape the high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace environments.

“Becoming a Top Company Cultures winner isn’t something an organization can buy,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “It’s an achievement organizations have to work for. Based on our decade of research, we have come to view workplace culture is the only remaining sustainable competitive business advantage. Great strategies can be copied, but culture cannot.”

Employees took online surveys, and the honorees were determined and ranked based solely on their survey feedback scores. Each company was measured in response to 24 questions on subject matters such as connection, alignment, effectiveness, leadership, and management, as well as basics such as pay, benefits, and flexibility.

To be considered for the ranking, the companies must have had at least 35 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2016, must be founder led (at least 10 percent ownership of the company), and be headquartered in the U.S. There was no cost to participate in the survey. Individual employee responses were anonymous.

