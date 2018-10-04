Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged
secondary storage, recently recognized on Entrepreneur's Top
Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses
exhibiting high-performance cultures created in partnership with
employee engagement platform and service provider Energage. The Top
Company Cultures list ranked Cohesity as number eight in the
“large companies” category, which includes organizations with
more than 300 employees.
Cohesity Ranked Eighth on 2018 Top Company Cultures List Presented by Entrepreneur and Energage (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cohesity is named for creating an exceptional culture that drives
employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts
company success.
“Cohesity is humbled to be included on this list of organizations with
thriving company cultures,” said Mohit Aron, founder and CEO, Cohesity.
“Our culture is directly linked to our corporate values, which we refer
to as RADIO: respect, attitude, delivery, integrity, and customer
obsession. This extends to every facet of our organization and we
believe it’s a key reason Cohesity maintained an employee retention rate
of 97 percent in the first half of 2018.”
“Great company cultures don’t happen by accident. They happen because
leaders understand how to create excellent working environments, and how
to make everyone share the same mission,” says Jason Feifer, editor in
chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “Our 2018 Top Company Cultures
list is a great celebration of companies that are doing it right, and
should serve as inspiration for everyone who leads a team."
The full list, presenting a total of 150 companies categorized as small,
midsize, or large companies, is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core
insights, behaviors, and attributes that have helped to shape the
high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared
alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace
environments.
“Becoming a Top Company Cultures winner isn’t something an organization
can buy,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “It’s an achievement
organizations have to work for. Based on our decade of research, we have
come to view workplace culture is the only remaining sustainable
competitive business advantage. Great strategies can be copied, but
culture cannot.”
Employees took online surveys, and the honorees were determined and
ranked based solely on their survey feedback scores. Each company was
measured in response to 24 questions on subject matters such as
connection, alignment, effectiveness, leadership, and management, as
well as basics such as pay, benefits, and flexibility.
To be considered for the ranking, the companies must have had at least
35 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2016, must be founder led
(at least 10 percent ownership of the company), and be headquartered in
the U.S. There was no cost to participate in the survey. Individual
employee responses were anonymous.
To view Cohesity in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/top-company-culture.
ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR MEDIA INC.
For 41 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the
entrepreneurial community providing comprehensive coverage of business
and personal success through original content and
events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and publishing imprint
Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and
education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners
worldwide.
To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com.
About Energage
We are an HR Technology company based in Exton, PA. Our employee
engagement platform combines HR technology, reliable insights, and
expert guidance to transform your workplace. Our 14 million employee
survey responses gathered over more than a decade offer insights into
clear next steps for you to develop an employee-centric approach to
success.
About Cohesity
Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage
silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both
private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically
streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and
object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a
global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies and
federal agencies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named
to Forbes’ “Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2017,” LinkedIn’s “Startups:
The 50 Industry Disruptors You Need to Know Now,” and CRN’s “2017
Emerging Vendors in Storage” lists. For more information, visit our
website www.cohesity.com
and blog https://cohesity.com/blog/,
