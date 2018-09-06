Cohesity : Recognized on 2018 LinkedIn Top Startups List

Ranking Places Cohesity Among 50 of the World’s Most In-Demand Startups

Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced that it has been recognized on the 2018 LinkedIn Top Startups List, which honors the 50 most sought-after startups nationwide. The LinkedIn Top Startups list is derived from a blended score looking at factors including interest in the company, engagement with employees, job interest and retention, and is informed by the billions of actions taken by more than 575 million professionals on LinkedIn.

This recognition illustrates how Cohesity is disrupting the data center and cloud operations with web-scale simplicity that is revolutionizing the way companies handle secondary data. It also highlights Cohesity’s explosive company growth over the past year while fostering an exciting, inclusive culture, as well as the number of people who continue to be interested in Cohesity.

“Our ranking as one of the most in-demand startups to work for underscores our priority since day one to create an environment at Cohesity where people thrive personally and professionally,” said Rob Salmon, president and COO, Cohesity. “We are proud to bring together teams of brilliant people to solve the most crucial data issues facing enterprises today.”

The Top Startups list is a part of the LinkedIn List franchise, an ongoing editorial series that celebrates professionals and companies making an impact in the professional world. To see the full list of the LinkedIn Top Startups, click here.

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies and federal agencies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named to Forbes’ “Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2017,” LinkedIn’s “Startups: The 50 Industry Disruptors You Need to Know Now,” and CRN’s “2017 Emerging Vendors in Storage” lists. For more information, visit our website www.cohesity.com and blog https://cohesity.com/blog/, follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cohesity and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/3750699/ and like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cohesity/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005902/en/