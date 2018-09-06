Cohesity : Recognized on 2018 LinkedIn Top Startups List

Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged
secondary storage, today announced that it has been recognized on
the 2018 LinkedIn Top Startups List, which honors the 50 most
sought-after startups nationwide. The LinkedIn Top Startups list is
derived from a blended score looking at factors including interest in
the company, engagement with employees, job interest and retention, and
is informed by the billions of actions taken by more than 575 million
professionals on LinkedIn.
This recognition illustrates how Cohesity is disrupting the data center
and cloud operations with web-scale simplicity that is revolutionizing
the way companies handle secondary data. It also highlights Cohesity’s
explosive company growth over the past year while fostering an exciting,
inclusive culture, as well as the number of people who continue to be
interested in Cohesity.
“Our ranking as one of the most in-demand startups to work for
underscores our priority since day one to create an environment at
Cohesity where people thrive personally and professionally,” said Rob
Salmon, president and COO, Cohesity. “We are proud to bring together
teams of brilliant people to solve the most crucial data issues facing
enterprises today.”
The Top Startups list is a part of the LinkedIn List franchise, an
ongoing editorial series that celebrates professionals and companies
making an impact in the professional world. To see the full list of the
LinkedIn Top Startups, click here.
