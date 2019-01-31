Log in
CoinAgenda Caribbean Returns to Puerto Rico for its Third Year, Featuring Special Sections on Security Tokens, IEOs, NFTs, Exchange Innovations, Digital Currency Funds and Private Equity in Blockchain

01/31/2019 | 07:21pm EST

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series for connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, has announced its third annual CoinAgenda Caribbean event. Taking place at the InterContinental San Juan March 1-3, 2019, CoinAgenda Caribbean will feature three days of conference content, thought leadership and world-class networking events with a special focus on blockchain economic development in Puerto Rico and friendly jurisdictions in the Caribbean, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, changes in the digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges.


“The Caribbean region has been a world leader in funding blockchain entities due to its innovative financial structures, and Puerto Rico has attracted more than 300,” said Michael Terpin, CEO and Founder of CoinAgenda. “We’re excited to bring CoinAgenda Caribbean to Puerto Rico for its third year, and look forward to gathering some of the industry’s best and brightest minds to explore what’s next for cryptocurrency investing in 2019 and beyond.”


The conference will feature more than 40 speakers and 20 company presentations, including renowned author and economist Harry Dent; Alphabit Fund managing partner Liam Robertson; Tezos security advisor Ryan Lackey; and a panel of Puerto Rico-based blockchain entrepreneurs, including James Greaves (Glyph) and MichaelAngelo Anglero (Keyband). More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.


CoinAgenda Caribbean also includes a startup competition highlighting top entrepreneurs developing real-world use cases for blockchain technology. Founders interested in pitching their projects (including security token offerings) are invited to apply here. The contest is judged by prominent token investors, and winners will be awarded a complimentary exhibit at a future CoinAgenda event as well as tickets to partner conferences. Past CoinAgenda startup competition winners have gone on to raise millions in funding, including Aeternity, Bancor, Cashbet, Omega One, SALT Lending, and Qtum.


Members of the media are invited to cover CoinAgenda Caribbean. To request media credentials, please email contact@coinagenda.com. CoinAgenda’s official news wire service is Blockchain Wire, the industry’s first press release distribution service focused exclusively on news about blockchain companies, cryptocurrencies, ICOs, STOs, and related announcements.



ABOUT COINAGENDA
CoinAgenda is the premier global conference series for connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014. CoinAgenda has held conferences in North America, Europe, and Asia, with its global conference happening each October in Las Vegas. To learn more or apply to speak or sponsor, please visit caribbean.coinagenda.com or the homepage https://coinagenda.com/.


CONTACT: contact@coinagenda.com


Connect with CoinAgenda:
Twitter
Facebook
Telegram


CONTACT: contact@coinagenda.com

Coinagenda Caribbean generic.png


