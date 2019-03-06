Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CoinAll : Held First Premium Party in Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 05:04am EST

HONGKONG, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of March 4th, CoinAll, the well-known cryptocurrency exchange, held its first offline connection party in Hong Kong. The participants included CoinMarketCap Chief Evangelist Luke Wagman, Bitex CEO Harith Motoshiromizu, GoChain CEO Jason Dekker, KOL Michael Nye and other blockchain industry elites to discuss global development and cooperation possibilities with CoinAll exchange.

The Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2019 event was held from March 4th to 8th, 2019. More than 3,000 business and technology leaders from blockchain industry around the world gathered in Hong Kong. As a rising star of the emerging exchanges, CoinAll participated in Blockchain Week and held its first offline premium party in Hong Kong.

This CoinAll party limited the number of people to 50 and only invited the top platforms and project representatives of the blockchain industry to participate. At the meeting, CoinAll and Bitex pre-disclosed some details of the cooperation to be released on March 7th.

As a well-known financial services provider in the cryptocurrency industry, Bitex will provide hyper-localized crypto-banking services through their global platform, including currency exchange and banking infrastructure such as BitexPay, Bitex Atm, Bitex Debit Card, Powered By Bitex card and so on. Its XBX token utilizes a unique design that not only powers the banking infrastructure but also rewards user loyalty while cultivating a robust developer ecosystem. On March 7th, the XBX token will be officially listed on CoinAll exchange.

In addition, CoinMarketCap chief content officer Luke Wagman and other project and platform leaders also conducted in-depth conversations with CoinAll general manager Katherine Deng to explore new opportunities for cooperation in the era of cryptocurrency.

As an important part of the blockchain ecosysterm, cryptocurrency exchanges need to take the initiative to shoulder the responsibility of industry education. CoinAll not only cooperates with infrastructure builders such as Bitex and GoChain, but also with opinion leaders such as Michael Nye, and promotes blockchain knowledge through practical actions. CoinAll will launch a quiz show "Who Wants to Be a COINALL-inaire" on March 8th in APP & telegram groups, and CoinAll will offer a scholarship of $100,000 for the king of learning in blockchain all over the world.

Katherine Deng said that this Hong Kong party of CoinAll will be the first step of our offline cooperation expansion. We will explore more potential projects to better coorperate with the builders of the blockchain industry all over the world.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinall-held-first-premium-party-in-hong-kong-blockchain-week-2019-300807566.html

SOURCE CoinAll


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG PLC
PU
05:37aUK MARKET REVIEW : February 2019
PU
05:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC
PU
05:37aENERSIZE OY : decides on issuance of warrants of series 1/2019
AQ
05:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC
PU
05:36aUK will set out 'no deal' tariffs if we get to that scenario - Fox
RE
05:36aConference to Increase Pipeline of African American/ Black and Underrepresented Minority Students to Attend Medical School Hosted by Physicians Medical Forum
AQ
05:35aMERCURY : Announces Defense Industrys First Trusted Microelectronics Capability for Edge Processing Architectures
AQ
05:35aABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL : Announces Private Placement Financing
AQ
05:35aHENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION IV : Announces Completion of $300,150,000 Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.