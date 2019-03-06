CoinAll : Held First Premium Party in Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2019

HONGKONG, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of March 4th, CoinAll, the well-known cryptocurrency exchange, held its first offline connection party in Hong Kong. The participants included CoinMarketCap Chief Evangelist Luke Wagman, Bitex CEO Harith Motoshiromizu, GoChain CEO Jason Dekker, KOL Michael Nye and other blockchain industry elites to discuss global development and cooperation possibilities with CoinAll exchange.

The Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2019 event was held from March 4th to 8th, 2019. More than 3,000 business and technology leaders from blockchain industry around the world gathered in Hong Kong. As a rising star of the emerging exchanges, CoinAll participated in Blockchain Week and held its first offline premium party in Hong Kong.

This CoinAll party limited the number of people to 50 and only invited the top platforms and project representatives of the blockchain industry to participate. At the meeting, CoinAll and Bitex pre-disclosed some details of the cooperation to be released on March 7th.

As a well-known financial services provider in the cryptocurrency industry, Bitex will provide hyper-localized crypto-banking services through their global platform, including currency exchange and banking infrastructure such as BitexPay, Bitex Atm, Bitex Debit Card, Powered By Bitex card and so on. Its XBX token utilizes a unique design that not only powers the banking infrastructure but also rewards user loyalty while cultivating a robust developer ecosystem. On March 7th, the XBX token will be officially listed on CoinAll exchange.

In addition, CoinMarketCap chief content officer Luke Wagman and other project and platform leaders also conducted in-depth conversations with CoinAll general manager Katherine Deng to explore new opportunities for cooperation in the era of cryptocurrency.

As an important part of the blockchain ecosysterm, cryptocurrency exchanges need to take the initiative to shoulder the responsibility of industry education. CoinAll not only cooperates with infrastructure builders such as Bitex and GoChain, but also with opinion leaders such as Michael Nye, and promotes blockchain knowledge through practical actions. CoinAll will launch a quiz show "Who Wants to Be a COINALL-inaire" on March 8th in APP & telegram groups, and CoinAll will offer a scholarship of $100,000 for the king of learning in blockchain all over the world.

Katherine Deng said that this Hong Kong party of CoinAll will be the first step of our offline cooperation expansion. We will explore more potential projects to better coorperate with the builders of the blockchain industry all over the world.

