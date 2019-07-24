Log in
CoinAll : lists COSBALL, Korean Skincare Cosmetics Giant

07/24/2019 | 11:24pm EDT

HONG KONG, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinAll, a leading digital asset exchange, announced yesterday the launch of COSBALL (COSB), the latest Star Project Lightning project, on July 24, 2019. CoinAll will open the COSB deposit starting from 17:00 July 23, 2019 (HKT, UTC+8) and launch the trading pair COSB/USD at 17:00 July 24, 2019 (HKT). 

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/OK Blockchain Capital)

COSBALL is the world's first personalized daily cosmetic product, developed by a well-known Korea skincare manufacturer. Through skin detectors and mobile application analysis, COSBALL creates disposable skincare capsules with different effects and builds personalized daily skincare regimens. Customers can purchase COSBALL's products at a discount of 20% off with COSB and acquire COSB by uploading their skin data to the blockchain system at stores or through mobile devices. 

A representative of CoinAll said, "COSBALL creatively applies blockchain technology to the beauty and skincare industry, customizing low-priced, high-quality, and targeted skincare products for customers, and enhancing customer stickiness through token incentives."

COSBALL's founder Jang In-sang is Director of the Korea Skin Aesthetics Association and the youngest director of the Korea Cosmetic Industry Association. He is the owner of 3DScostech, a cosmetics manufacturing company, and 3DScoslab, a cosmetics research and development company. His companies supply medical products to more than 3,000 hospitals and beauty products to over 5,000 beauty shops in Korea.

COSBALL provides high-quality skincare experiences for customers at the lowest price by using disposable and environmentally-friendly capsules, which reduce the cost of expensive packaging. Their products are designed safe to the skin as no preservatives and surfactants are added. Thanks to the use of sealed small packages, it keeps the vitamin C in their products fresh before opening, ensuring excellent effects on the skin.

COSB holders will receive COSB incentives by uploading their skin data and purchasing custom-made skincare products in the COSBALL ecosystem. As a means of payment, COSB also provides its users with discounts on purchases. In addition, COSBALL is committed to the repurchase of 1 million COSB per year.

"We are very optimistic about COSBALL. With an excellent foundation off-line, the company still strives to innovate with blockchain technology and develop a complete O2O ecosystem. After COSB is listed on CoinAll, we will launch more exciting trading activities," said a representative of CoinAll.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinall-lists-cosball-korean-skincare-cosmetics-giant-300890784.html

SOURCE CoinAll


© PRNewswire 2019
