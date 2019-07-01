CoinDeal : Celebrates Wolverhampton Wanderers Sponsorship Renewal with the Launch of an Innovative Free Token

Global cryptocurrency exchange platform, CoinDeal, has confirmed the extension of its sponsorship of Wolverhampton Wanderers for a further year and, to celebrate, has launched an innovative new token, CDL, as the company expands into the USA.

Jeff Shi (Executive Chairman Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Kajetan Máckowiak (Co-founder CoinDeal) (Photo: Business Wire)

CoinDeal’s sleeve sponsorship of the English Premier League club will mean its logo continues to appear on the first team playing kit.

The original deal, the world’s first cryptocurrency exchange football sponsorship, coincided with Wolves’ remarkable seventh-place finish in the English Premier League that secured European football for the club for the first time in nearly 40 years.

CoinDeal’s new token, CDL, is available now from www.coindeal.com completely free of charge to 320,000 existing users and to 130,000 new CoinDeal users. The CDL token provides higher liquidity within the CoinDeal exchange and additional pairings with cryptocurrencies and fiats.

The variety of benefits continue, with lower trading fees, advanced trading features, Fast Pass priority user support and a multi-tier staking system that can remove fees altogether.

The extension of the Wolves sponsorship and the launch of the CDL token follows a rapid rise for CoinDeal over the last 12 months. CoinDeal has secured over 320,000 users, achieved a record 24 hour trade volume of over US$32million earlier this year* and was listed by The Tie (www.thetie.io) as the cryptocurrency exchange with the fourth highest expected volume in 2019**.

CoinDeal’s move into the US marketplace is designed to build on this momentum, continue the levels of growth and cement CoinDeal’s position as a premier global cryptocurrency exchange. CoinDeal will initially be available in 14 states*** and will expand to over 40 with a USD pairing by 2020. The CoinDeal platform currently allows users from the selected states to register and receive free CDL tokens.

Kajetan Maćkowiak, CoinDeal co-founder commented, “We are delighted to renew the contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers following the success of our first year as official sponsor and will continue to work closely with the club to communicate the CoinDeal message to a global audience. We wish them good luck for another successful season in the Premier League and throughout their Europa League campaign.

“In the last 12 months we have seen CoinDeal grow rapidly and we are delighted to announce that we now have over 320,000 users globally. As the CoinDeal brand goes from strength to strength, we are excited about the growth opportunity that the move into the US market offers.

“The launch of the CDL token is designed to help accelerate this growth, it is a fantastic opportunity for new users to start trading for free and for all CoinDeal users to take advantage of a variety of other benefits on a premier global Cryptocurrency exchange.”

In addition to the expansion into the US marketplace, CoinDeal has received membership into the VQF (Financial Services Standards Association). The VQF licence not only confirms CoinDeal’s financial credibility but also allows it to start operations in Switzerland as CoinDeal Swiss.

Video: CoinDeal and Wolverhampton Wanderers sponsorship renewal - view here

Notes to editors:

*CoinDeal record daily trade volume on 15/05/19: US$32,675,859

**The Tie – Top 100 CryptoCurrency Exchanges by expected volume

***Initial US states include Indiana, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

CDL Tokens

The CDL token was created using EOS blockchain and will offer fast transaction times and significantly reduced network fees in comparison to most ERC20 tokens.

The total supply of CDL tokens is 50,000,000 and following the completion of the giveaway CoinDeal will launch a variety of pairings with crypto and fiats.

CoinDeal

CoinDeal offers access to over 55 crypto markets including the most popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin. CoinDeal also offers access to many FIAT currencies including the Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British Pound (GBP), Polish Zloty (PLN), Rouble (RUB) and Korean Won (KRW).

CoinDeal stands apart from other companies as they allow their users to choose new cryptocurrency by voting so that everyone can take part in growth of the trading platform.

