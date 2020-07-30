Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CoinEx : $50M Ecosystem Development Fund Points First Investment as OneSwap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 06:22am EDT

CoinEx, a global and professional cryptocurrency exchange service provider, announced today the launch of a $50 million Ecosystem Development Fund to back visionary companies whose products and services will facilitate the development of CoinEx’s ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005444/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

In addition to financial support, CoinEx will also provide professional advice about product design, technology development, brand building and promotion at the project’s early stage. CoinEx hopes that in this way, it can foster innovations and promote the stable development of the blockchain industry.

“Before any investment, our team will conduct a thorough and multi-dimensional assessment of the project to ensure its quality and potential,” said Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of CoinEx. “Recently we have been focusing mainly on finding promising DeFi projects.”

Since the establishment of the Ecosystem Development Fund, the CoinEx team has conducted in-depth researches and analysis on dozens of DeFi projects worldwide. Finally, OneSwap successfully got the first investment from the Fund.

OneSwap is a fully decentralized exchange protocol on smart contract, with permission- free token listing and automated market making (AMM). Its official website has already been launched.

Users are able to establish liquidity pools without permission, and make markets through automated algorithms. It also supports liquidity mining and trade-driven mining simultaneously, providing both platform tokens and transaction fees as revenues.

In addition, in order to meet the diverse transaction needs of users, the traditional order book is also available on OneSwap. Users will not be forced to accept platform-set price transactions but place limit orders by themselves. This enables more flexibility to the trading.

OneSwap refines and upgrades the advantages of major platforms in the DeFi ecosystem such UniSwap, Curve, Balancer, and Kyber Network, and combines the product design based on users’ trading habits to create more powerful platform.

"CoinEx has always been optimistic about the future of decentralized exchanges, and OneSwap's innovative concept as a decentralized protocol has surprised me. This is also the main reason why CoinEx’s Ecosystem Development Fund chose to invest in this project. We have made this first step, and there will be more room for the cooperation between CoinEx and OneSwap in the future,” said Haipo.

About CoinEx

As a global and professional cryptocurrency exchange service provider, CoinEx was founded in December 2017 with Bitmain-led investment and has obtained a legal license in Estonia. It is a subsidiary brand of the ViaBTC Group, which owns the fifth largest BTC mining pool and is also the largest BCH mining pool in the world.

CoinEx supports spot, perpetual contract, and other derivatives trading. Its service reaches global users in nearly 100 countries/regions with various languages available, such as Chinese, English, Korean and Russian.

Website: https://www.coinex.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinexcom

Telegram: https://t.me/CoinExOfficialENG


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:39aCALGON CARBON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, option price amounts, ratios or as noted)
AQ
06:39aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Releases Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:38aGARRETT MOTION INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:38aOBALON THERAPEUTICS : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:38aLINDE : 2Q Profit Falls on Lower Revenue
DJ
06:37aXEROX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:37aBRUNSWICK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:37aLINDE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:37aGREEN PLAINS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:36aDABUR INDIA : Q1 Consol. Revenue at Rs 1,980 Cr
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : Pandemic pushes Lloyds Bank into the red as bad debt fears rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group