CoinEx : and Simplex Form Global Partnership to Offer Credit Card Payments of Cryptocurrencies

CoinEx, a global and professional cryptocurrency exchange service provider, has reached a new partnership with the leading fiat infrastructure provider, Simplex. It makes cryptocurrency buying more convenient on CoinEx.

This collaboration enables CoinEx users to purchase major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and USDT with their Visa or MasterCard credit cards directly. Various fiat currencies including USD, EUR and CAD are supported.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Simplex to lower the threshold for more people to enter the crypto world. This is also a milestone for CoinEx, as it’s the first fiat onramp we integrated to our platform. We endeavor to provide our current and potential users with more convenient functions,” said Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of CoinEx.

Simplex only charges a processing fee of 3.5% per transaction (minimum 10 USD). The daily limit per user is 20,000 USD, while the monthly limit is 50,000 USD.

“Enabling fast and secure credit card payments is a key step to mass crypto adoption. We are excited to partner up with CoinEx and bring a better and easier experience to users worldwide,” said Nimrod Lehavi, the Co-Founder and CEO of Simplex.

With more than one hundred quality projects listed, CoinEx has developed rapidly and established itself as one of the renowned cryptocurrency exchange platforms. In December last year, it also successfully obtained the operating license in Estonia.

“Our goal in 2020 is to cover at least 10 different languages speaking markets, and building a fiat gateway is our first move to attract more users around the world,” said Haipo.

About CoinEx

As a global and professional cryptocurrency exchange service provider, CoinEx was founded in December 2017 with Bitmain-led investment and has obtained a legal license in Estonia. It is a subsidiary brand of the ViaBTC Group, which owns the fifth largest BTC mining pool, which is also the largest of BCH mining, in the world.

CoinEx supports perpetual contract, spot, margin trading and other derivatives trading, and its service reaches global users in nearly 100 countries/regions with various languages available, such as Chinese, English, Korean and Russian.

About Simplex

Licensed in the EU, Simplex is the leading fiat infrastructure for the crypto world, providing guaranteed fraudless payment processing solutions. Simplex processes credit card payments with a 100% zero fraud guarantee – in case of a chargeback, the merchant gets paid by Simplex. Its cutting-edge fraud prevention solution and proprietary state-of-the-art AI technology stop fraudulent transactions and allow legitimate users to complete payments with ease and speed while increasing conversion rates and enabling merchants to focus on their business growth.

Simplex is based in Israel, with a subsidiary in Lithuania. Founded in 2014, Simplex works with some of the largest crypto exchanges, wallets and trading platforms.

