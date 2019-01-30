CoinNess : Officially Launched CNNS Token in the New App Version

CoinNess
has launched its platform token in the latest App version on Jan. 28,
becoming the first international blockchain information platform with an
integral token system. The integral CNNS token closely works with
CoinNess users in every respect, from powerful news publishing, crypto
market trend to investment advising. This new function unfolds full
integration, including automatic updating of the market changes for
users to make a better investment decision. CNNS also possesses a high
market value.
The issue of CNNS announced a milestone of CoinNess App as users become
a real-community-participants in the ecosystem that share the fruitful
outcome and earnings. Users receive CNNS from airdrop and could earn
more CNNS via reading news and completing interactions to reach more
value-added services, such as investment advising and quantify
investment strategies. CoinNess will launch more CNNS airdrops as the
mean of asset exchanges. An appropriate exchange equalization will be
available for CNNS when it's been launched to an exchange.
In the latest CoinNess App version, the developing team has fully
upgraded the functions relate to quantifying investment and market
warning. CoinNess quantitative analyzing team have academic and
professional backgrounds at Carnegie Mellon University, technology, and
financial companies in Silicon Valley. Utilizing the big data in crypto
and traditional secondary market, CoinNess quantifying team has
stabilized more than 10% monthly returns on internal investment test for
the past few months. CoinNess App customizes a quantifying investment
compass/strategy for each type of crypto according to its market spot
price. This compass is the core function of CoinNess.com
that can guide your trading under various market circumstances.
CoinNess market monitor and alert push function create critical trading
opportunities for high-frequency-traders to capture every price
fluctuation and market information. The automatic market monitoring
system aggregates, extracts and pushes critical trading information from
over 300 exchanges to your screen. You can receive the streaming price
alert, capital flows, unusual exchange operations from exchanges,
24-hour market trend, and crypto news through only one App - CoinNess.
CoinNess is the world's first blockchain information platform that
launches platform token. The platform token will attribute values to
crypto wallets, trading, and management in contents and assets. CoinNess
team is committed to building the world's best crypto investment tool
and will keep iterating and refining the services for crypto investors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005307/en/