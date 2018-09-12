Coinme Appoints Chris Roling as Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinme , a venture-backed crypto financial services and blockchain technology company, today announced the appointment of Chris Roling, a leader in the global financial services industry and a veteran Fortune 500 executive, as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer.



With more than thirty years of executive-level experience at public and private companies around the globe, Roling is poised to help Coinme continue its mission to help the world gain access to virtual currency.

"Chris brings wide-ranging experience through his work in a variety of roles with both Fortune 500 companies and high-growth businesses like ours," said Coinme co-founder and CEO Neil Bergquist. "His expertise in global expansion and financial management will be invaluable as Coinme continues to expand its presence and cryptocurrency services throughout the U.S. and Asia.”

Roling was most recently a partner at Ernst & Young (EY) in Hong Kong, where he was responsible for mergers & acquisitions advisory services and private equity value creation initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to joining EY, Chris has held many executive positions including Partner and Managing Director with Sailing Capital, one of the largest and most influential Chinese venture capital and private equity funds in Hong Kong, CFO of Getty Images, CFO of Aventail, and a regional CFO at the Kellogg Company and PepsiCo.

“Cryptocurrency has the ability to transform the way we conduct business and bring new benefits to both the corporate world and the global mainstream public,” commented Roling. “Coinme is in an ideal position to provide the necessary financial infrastructure to make this a reality, and I look forward to applying my experience to the company’s mission and its continued success.”

Roling has a BA in International Studies from the University of Washington and an MBA in International Business from the University of South Carolina. He also holds a graduate degree in Middle Eastern Studies from The American University in Cairo.

Roling will succeed Steve Olson, who served as Coinme’s CFO since 2014.

About Coinme

Coinme is a crypto financial services and blockchain technology company that is dedicated to helping the world gain access to virtual currency. Four years ago, Coinme became the first licensed Bitcoin ATM company in the U.S. and now processes millions of dollars (USD) each month. The company’s vertically integrated network of crypto ATMs, digital wallet, exchange, crypto IRA, and 401k services provide customers the opportunity to join this financial revolution. As a licensed money services business, Coinme is well-positioned to lead the way.

To learn more, visit https://www.coinme.com .