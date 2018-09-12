Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coinme Appoints Chris Roling as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinme, a venture-backed crypto financial services and blockchain technology company, today announced the appointment of Chris Roling, a leader in the global financial services industry and a veteran Fortune 500 executive, as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer.

With more than thirty years of executive-level experience at public and private companies around the globe, Roling is poised to help Coinme continue its mission to help the world gain access to virtual currency.

"Chris brings wide-ranging experience through his work in a variety of roles with both Fortune 500 companies and high-growth businesses like ours," said Coinme co-founder and CEO Neil Bergquist. "His expertise in global expansion and financial management will be invaluable as Coinme continues to expand its presence and cryptocurrency services throughout the U.S. and Asia.”

Roling was most recently a partner at Ernst & Young (EY) in Hong Kong, where he was responsible for mergers & acquisitions advisory services and private equity value creation initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to joining EY, Chris has held many executive positions including Partner and Managing Director with Sailing Capital, one of the largest and most influential Chinese venture capital and private equity funds in Hong Kong, CFO of Getty Images, CFO of Aventail, and a regional CFO at the Kellogg Company and PepsiCo.

“Cryptocurrency has the ability to transform the way we conduct business and bring new benefits to both the corporate world and the global mainstream public,” commented Roling. “Coinme is in an ideal position to provide the necessary financial infrastructure to make this a reality, and I look forward to applying my experience to the company’s mission and its continued success.”

Roling has a BA in International Studies from the University of Washington and an MBA in International Business from the University of South Carolina. He also holds a graduate degree in Middle Eastern Studies from The American University in Cairo. 

Roling will succeed Steve Olson, who served as Coinme’s CFO since 2014.

About Coinme
Coinme is a crypto financial services and blockchain technology company that is dedicated to helping the world gain access to virtual currency. Four years ago, Coinme became the first licensed Bitcoin ATM company in the U.S. and now processes millions of dollars (USD) each month. The company’s vertically integrated network of crypto ATMs, digital wallet, exchange, crypto IRA, and 401k services provide customers the opportunity to join this financial revolution. As a licensed money services business, Coinme is well-positioned to lead the way.

To learn more, visit https://www.coinme.com.

Contact
pr@coinme.com

Coinme logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:04aMASTERCARD : Introduces Mastercard Track™ to Make the Business of Doing Business Easier
BU
10:04aNectar’s Ear-to-Ear Diagnostic Solution Gains Another Award Win
BU
10:04aMEDIA ADVISORY : Dr. Uma Jayaram, Principal Engineer and Managing Director of Engineering at Intel Sports will be joining the Broadcast Technology Society as a Keynote Speaker on Virtual Reality, Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the 2018 IEEE Broadcast Symposium
BU
10:04aWOLTERS KLUWER : Empowers CFOs to Embrace Digital Transformation with Control and Confidence through CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform
BU
10:04aTRIPLE-1 Has Been Successful in the 50% Curtailment Compared to the Electricity Consumption of the Conventional Mining Machine
BU
10:03aREWORLD MEDIA : Solid Results in H1 2018
PU
10:03aCYBG : Form 8.3 -
PU
10:03aCARNIVAL : Groundbreaking partnership for environmentally friendly cruise tourism in Mecklenburg- Western Pomerania
PU
10:03aRIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : On initiation of legal protection proceedings
PU
10:03aROLLS ROYCE : Brewing grows with the flow
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2APPLE : APPLE : newest iPhone could have big screen, big price
3SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Higher gas prices and hot summer take wind out of SSE's sails
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : German consumer body to file VW class action suit over diesel tests
5ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : CFOs Play a Major Role in Digital Investment Decisions Across the Enterprise, Accordin..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.