Coinsquare : Acquires StellarX, a Global Decentralized Crypto Platform

The acquisition adds a peer-to-peer wallet with global fiat gateways to Coinsquare’s ecosystem

Today Coinsquare, Canada’s premier cryptocurrency trading platform for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies, announced it has acquired StellarX.

The acquisition of StellarX comes on the heels of Coinsquare’s December 2018 acquisition of BlockEQ, which will be rebranded to become the anchor wallet for the StellarX platform.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring that the cryptocurrency market thrives, and adoption is key”, said Cole Diamond, CEO of Coinsquare. “Stellar is the fastest payment network in the world and we see enormous potential to create industry leading services on StellarX to further broader adoption”.

StellarX is the first full-featured trading app for Stellar’s universal marketplace. It operates as a true decentralized exchange, meaning users retain sole custody of their funds, trades are executed against other users, and StellarX has no access to funds.

Megha Bambra, BlockEQ cofounder, will now lead StellarX. Megha and her new team of Toronto-based developers will continue to build out the product roadmap announced by Stellar last fall. As part of the acquisition, StellarX will continue to operate and grow under its own brand.

StellarX will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Coinsquare, based in Bermuda and will look to apply with the regulators there to become licensed to operate and scale its offering under Coinsquare’s compliance leadership.

To learn more about Coinsquare, visit coinsquare.com. To learn more about StellarX, visit stellarx.com

About Coinsquare

Founded in 2014, Coinsquare is one of the world’s premier cryptocurrency platforms for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

Remaining steadfastly focused on transparency, risk mitigation, and building an open-minded culture, Coinsquare is on a mission to grow into a multi-faceted financial services company anchored in blockchain technology, offering retail trading services for cryptocurrencies and a set of cryptocurrency trade APIs for B2B clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005878/en/