Coinsquare : Acquires StellarX, a Global Decentralized Crypto Platform

Today Coinsquare, Canada’s premier cryptocurrency trading platform for
trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies, announced it has
acquired StellarX.
The acquisition of StellarX comes on the heels of Coinsquare’s December
2018 acquisition of BlockEQ, which will be rebranded to become the
anchor wallet for the StellarX platform.
“We are deeply committed to ensuring that the cryptocurrency market
thrives, and adoption is key”, said Cole Diamond, CEO of Coinsquare.
“Stellar is the fastest payment network in the world and we see enormous
potential to create industry leading services on StellarX to further
broader adoption”.
StellarX is the first full-featured trading app for Stellar’s universal
marketplace. It operates as a true decentralized exchange, meaning users
retain sole custody of their funds, trades are executed against other
users, and StellarX has no access to funds.
Megha Bambra, BlockEQ cofounder, will now lead StellarX. Megha and her
new team of Toronto-based developers will continue to build out the
product roadmap announced by Stellar last fall. As part of the
acquisition, StellarX will continue to operate and grow under its own
brand.
StellarX will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Coinsquare, based in
Bermuda and will look to apply with the regulators there to become
licensed to operate and scale its offering under Coinsquare’s compliance
leadership.
To learn more about Coinsquare, visit coinsquare.com.
To learn more about StellarX, visit stellarx.com
About Coinsquare
Founded in 2014, Coinsquare is one of the world’s
premier cryptocurrency platforms for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and
other cryptocurrencies.
Remaining steadfastly focused on transparency, risk mitigation, and
building an open-minded culture, Coinsquare is on a mission to grow into
a multi-faceted financial services company anchored in blockchain
technology, offering retail trading services for cryptocurrencies and a
set of cryptocurrency trade APIs for B2B clients.
