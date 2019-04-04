Coinsquare : Announces the Pre-Launch of eCAD™, Canada's First Fiat-Backed Stablecoin

Coinsquare, Canada’s premier cryptocurrency trading platform, will be
launching eCAD™, the first stablecoin pegged to the Canadian dollar.
eCAD™ marks the beginning of a new era for cryptocurrency mass adoption
in Canada and beyond.
“We are thrilled to announce the first step of our plan to bring
stability and opportunity to the Canadian cryptocurrency market,” said
Cole Diamond, CEO of Coinsquare. “The launch of eCAD™ will create the
first transparent, affordable, and secure way of transferring value in
Canada and beyond, without the risk of instability in the traditional
cryptocurrency market.”
Coinsquare’s eCAD™, a CAD-backed stablecoin, will provide the Canadian
and global markets the stability of the Canadian dollar with the
benefits of a digital currency. This new product will allow investors to
purchase eCAD™ on a 1:1 basis with CAD. For every one eCAD™ created, one
Canadian dollar (CAD) will be held in reserve. As a result, Coinsquare
is able to offer a transparent and reliable asset that global investors
can use as a store and transfer of value and as an alternative to
several USD-backed stablecoins.
The launch of eCAD™ will mark a significant step forward in Coinsquare’s
mission to become a 21st century financial institution. The addition of
this stablecoin offering will allow Coinsquare to continue to explore
how to optimize financial services including cross-border payments and
remittance, peer-to-peer lending, merchant solutions, trade settlements,
and FX conversions.
About Coinsquare
Founded in 2014, Coinsquare is one of the world’s
premier cryptocurrency platforms for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and
other cryptocurrencies.
Remaining steadfastly focused on transparency, risk mitigation, and
building an open-minded culture, Coinsquare is on a mission to grow into
a multi-faceted financial services company anchored in blockchain
technology, offering retail and institutional trading services for
cryptocurrencies and a set of cryptocurrency trade APIs for B2B clients.
For more information about eCAD™, partnership and listing proposals,
reach out directly to stablecoin@coinsquare.com.
