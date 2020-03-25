Cointreau : Americas Announces $100,000 Donation to the USBG Foundation Bartender Emergency Assistance Program to Aid in COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The Orange Liqueur Joins Rémy Cointreau Americas in a Series of Initiatives in Support of the Bartending Community

Cointreau, the premium French liqueur housed within the Rémy Cointreau portfolio, announced today its support of the charitable foundation of the United States Bartenders’ Guild – the USBG Foundation Bartender Emergency Assistance Program – with a $100,000 donation to help COVID-19 relief efforts. Through the USBG Foundation Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, bartenders, bar backs and the bar staff who serve their communities can access much needed assistance during these uncertain times.

Cointreau’s contribution comes on top of a $100,000 donation earlier this week from Rémy Cointreau Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Rémy Cointreau Group, to The USBG Foundation Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. This donation to the USBG Foundation and other charitable donations was committed in partnership with The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) for a combined total of more than $8.37 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

“The art of mixology is at the heart of Cointreau and those who craft and serve our cocktails are part of our family. Mixologists, bartenders and bar staff are pillars of our communities and have long supported Cointreau; we pledge our unwavering support to them during this uncertain time. In partnership with the USBG Foundation Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, Cointreau aims to assist those many individuals in the hospitality community who are facing unprecedented challenges,” said Ian McLernon, President and CEO Americas at Rémy Cointreau.

As an additional layer to support the industry, Cointreau will also be featuring mixologists and bartenders on its social channels with recipe content showing followers how to mix up their favorite cocktails at home. Viewers will have the option to “tip” their virtual bartenders via a donation to USGB Foundation, which Cointreau will match up to $10,000. Follow Cointreau on Instagram/Twitter via @Cointreau_US or Facebook via @cointreauUS to participate.

The USBG Foundation Bartender Emergency Assistance Program helps put money directly into the hands of those in the bartending and service community who are experiencing hardship during this crisis. Through this contribution, Cointreau hopes to bring some relief to those in need in order to once again revitalize the community the brand holds so near and dear.

To learn more about how you can get involved visit, www.usbgfoundation.networkforgood.com.

About Cointreau

Cointreau is the iconic orange liqueur at the heart of more than 350 of the world’s most celebrated cocktails, including The Original Margarita, The Cosmopolitan, and The Sidecar. The House of Cointreau was founded in 1849 in Angers, France, where Edouard Cointreau perfected the recipe. Blended with sweet and bitter orange peels, Cointreau has a unique, balanced flavor beloved by mixologists and bartenders worldwide.

To learn more about Cointreau, visit www.cointreau.com or follow Cointreau on Instagram/Twitter via @Cointreau_US or Facebook via @cointreauUS.

About Rémy Cointreau:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group’s portfolio includes 12 unique brands: Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, Cointreau liqueur, METAXA Greek spirit, Mount Gay rum, St-Rémy brandy, The Botanist gin, and our collection of single-malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte and Octomore from Islay, Westland from Seattle and Domaine des Hautes Glaces from the French Alps). Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,900 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group’s strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005732/en/