Coinvention 2019 Returns to Philadelphia Featuring Industry Leaders, Competitive Hackathon

NEW YORK, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – Coinvention 2019 is officially returning to the historic Loews Philadelphia Hotel in downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for two days of authentic cryptocurrency culture and blockchain buzz. Slated for Sept. 20-21, 2019, Coinvention is the hotspot for networking, learning, collaboration and growth for the venture capitalist, developer, entrepreneur, crypto-enthusiast and everyone else hoping to take a deep dive into the possibilities. This year’s focus is on unifying the space through co-invention and collaborative atmospheres.



Coinvention’s team has spent months designing a convention that is true to the crypto community’s dedication to strengthening the blockchain cause and be a part of its organic growth. Coinvention welcomes investors, job seekers, newcomers and promotors to mingle and take advantage of this exciting opportunity to soak up insights from an impressive array of thought leaders in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

More than 32 innovative and diverse speakers are lined up to address topics such as mass market blockchain adoption, regulation and innovation in the blockchain and crypto space. Presentations are segmented with keynote speakers followed by Q&A, STO/ICO presentations, several panels and spotlight presentations.

Additionally, Coinvention is hosting a free, live-broadcasted “Hackathon” for conference goers, complete with an invitation to register as a team and win top prizes at this one-of-a-kind competitive event. The Coinvention Hackathon will challenge developers, designers and idea generators to create immersive projects using the tools in the blockchain ecosystem for a chance to foster adoption of this leading-edge technology.

“Coinvention is designed specifically to provide a fun and productive event that is in tune with the authentic cryptocurrency culture,” states Alex Scagz, Founder of Coinvention. “Everything about Coinvention caters to the blockchain and crypto community. We love the exciting, fast-paced world this community represents and can’t wait to help others experience this epic technology.”

Sign up now for a chance to network up close and personal with CEOs, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, developers, high-profile influencers and personalities, and others excited about crypto and blockchain technology. Early Bird ticket pricing is now open, giving the ticket holder access to the Coinvention, Hackathon, a free T-shirt and swag bag, lunch at the event and access to the Sept. 21 after party.

