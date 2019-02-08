Coke Florida Celebrates Black History Month by Investing Back into Local Communities

Laptops to be Donated to Community Partners to Support Educational Advancement

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (“Coke Florida”), is celebrating Black History Month by giving back to their local communities while ensuring inclusiveness, stimulating economic empowerment, and encouraging education. In its 2019 program, Coke Florida will donate laptops to community partners across the state of Florida throughout February including local chapters of Boys & Girls Clubs. Other statewide community partners include 100 Black Men of Jacksonville, Inc., Hillsborough Education Foundation, Men of Vision, Inc., I’m a Star Foundation. Frontline for Kids and The Greatest Investment Girls' Empowerment Program (TGI).

“As Florida’s local Coca-Cola bottler, we are committed to further developing the communities in which we do business,” said Troy Taylor, Coke Florida’s Chairman and CEO. “This includes helping equip students with the resources needed to be successful in their academic environments.”

Coke Florida is also pleased to partner with Family Dollar who shares a similar commitment to community through their work with local Boys & Girls Clubs.

“It’s great to be able to partner with Family Dollar who shares the same commitment to support organizations across our state that are developing the next generation of great leaders who will ultimately make a difference in the world,” added Taylor.

Throughout the month of February, Family Dollar customers can help make a difference by purchasing any 6pk 500ml or 6pk 7.5oz mini-cans of Coca-Cola® products. Purchases will help local stores qualify to receive new laptops to donate to local Boys & Girls Clubs organizations in their direct communities.

“Family Dollar is proud to support our partnership with Coke Florida through its celebration of Black History Month,” said Donald Smith, Family Dollar’s Vice President of Marketing. “Initiatives like this enable us to positively impact our local communities and help America’s youth reach their full potential in a safe and supportive environment.”

About Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is a family-owned independent Coca-Cola bottler. Coke Florida’s exclusive sales and distribution territory covers over 18 million consumers across 47 Florida counties, and includes the major metropolitan markets of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa. Coke Florida manufactures, sells and distributes over 600 products of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies including Monster Energy and BODYAMROR. Coke Florida is the third-largest privately-held, and the sixth-largest independent, bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company is also one of America’s largest black-owned businesses. Coke Florida was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit cocacolaflorida.com.

About Family Dollar

For more than 55 years, Family Dollar has been providing value and convenience to customers in easy-to-shop neighborhood locations. Family Dollar’s mix of name brands, and quality, private brand merchandise appeals to shoppers in more than 8,200 stores in rural and urban settings across 46 states. Helping families save on the items they need with everyday low prices creates a strong bond with customers who refer to their neighborhood store as “my Family Dollar.” Family Dollar, headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. of Chesapeake, Virginia. For more information, please visit familydollar.com.

