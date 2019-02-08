Coke Florida Celebrates Black History Month by Investing Back into Local Communities

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (“Coke Florida”), is celebrating Black
History Month by giving back to their local communities while ensuring
inclusiveness, stimulating economic empowerment, and encouraging
education. In its 2019 program, Coke Florida will donate laptops to
community partners across the state of Florida throughout February
including local chapters of Boys & Girls Clubs. Other statewide
community partners include 100 Black Men of Jacksonville, Inc.,
Hillsborough Education Foundation, Men of Vision, Inc., I’m a Star
Foundation. Frontline for Kids and The Greatest Investment Girls'
Empowerment Program (TGI).
“As Florida’s local Coca-Cola bottler, we are committed to further
developing the communities in which we do business,” said Troy Taylor,
Coke Florida’s Chairman and CEO. “This includes helping equip students
with the resources needed to be successful in their academic
environments.”
Coke Florida is also pleased to partner with Family Dollar who shares a
similar commitment to community through their work with local Boys &
Girls Clubs.
“It’s great to be able to partner with Family Dollar who shares the same
commitment to support organizations across our state that are developing
the next generation of great leaders who will ultimately make a
difference in the world,” added Taylor.
Throughout the month of February, Family Dollar customers can help make
a difference by purchasing any 6pk 500ml or 6pk 7.5oz mini-cans of
Coca-Cola® products. Purchases will help local stores qualify to receive
new laptops to donate to local Boys & Girls Clubs organizations in their
direct communities.
“Family Dollar is proud to support our partnership with Coke Florida
through its celebration of Black History Month,” said Donald Smith,
Family Dollar’s Vice President of Marketing. “Initiatives like this
enable us to positively impact our local communities and help America’s
youth reach their full potential in a safe and supportive environment.”
For more information about Coke Florida’s commitment to education and
community, the Black History Month partnership with Family Dollar and
the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, please visit Cocacolaflorida.com or
join the conversation @CokeFlorida and @FamilyDollar on Facebook,
Instagram and Twitter.
About Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC
Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is a family-owned
independent Coca-Cola bottler. Coke Florida’s exclusive sales and
distribution territory covers over 18 million consumers across 47
Florida counties, and includes the major metropolitan markets of
Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa. Coke Florida manufactures, sells
and distributes over 600 products of The Coca-Cola Company and other
partner companies including Monster Energy and BODYAMROR. Coke Florida
is the third-largest privately-held, and the sixth-largest independent,
bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company is also
one of America’s largest black-owned businesses. Coke Florida was
founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more
information, please visit cocacolaflorida.com.
About Family Dollar
For more than 55 years, Family Dollar has been providing value and
convenience to customers in easy-to-shop neighborhood locations. Family
Dollar’s mix of name brands, and quality, private brand merchandise
appeals to shoppers in more than 8,200 stores in rural and urban
settings across 46 states. Helping families save on the items they need
with everyday low prices creates a strong bond with customers who refer
to their neighborhood store as “my Family Dollar.” Family Dollar,
headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, is a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Dollar Tree, Inc. of Chesapeake, Virginia. For more information,
please visit familydollar.com.
