Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ColDesi Inc. : Introduces Erica Munoz as Newest Sales Consultant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 08:39am EDT

TAMPA, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ColDesi Inc. is proud to announce the arrival of Erica Munoz as Sales Consultant.  Erica brings her experience in Education, her bubbly personality and a passionate desire to help people succeed and grow their business.

The ColDesi group is well known for their DTG brand of direct to garment printers as well as their popular line of Avancé embroidery machines. They are also an industry leader with the Digital HeatFX brand of White Toner Printers based on OKI technology. This includes their newest machine the Oki Pro9541 WT white toner printer. The company also provides custom products equipment for unique applications.

Joe Smalley, Sales Manager with ColDesi Inc., said "We are very excited to have Erica on board with us.  She comes highly recommended, and we find her work experience to be a great match for our team."

Having heard of the company through the spouse of a current employee, Erica said: "The amount of praise was overwhelming. I had to join this environment." 

Once onboard Munoz said she came to "enjoy the teamwork and family-oriented atmosphere.  Everybody is very kind and always eager to help. Amazing staff."

When not at work, Erica spends time on the water with family and friends.  She especially enjoys kayaking, and swimming.  She recently spent the day on the Rainbow River in the Crystal River area.

Munoz graduated with a BA in Interdisciplinary Studies from The University of Texas and has experience it the education and furniture industries where she "enjoyed bringing individuals' ideas together and achieving their dreams," she said.

As part of ColDesi's plan for continued growth and expansion, Munoz is one of the first to enjoy the benefits of the company's new office and facility upgrades at the ColDesi Dale Mabry Campus.

More About ColDesi, Inc.
The ColDesi group is well known for their DTG brand of direct to garment printers as well as their popular line of Avancé embroidery machines.

They are also an industry leader with the Digital HeatFX brand of White Toner Printers based on OKI technology.  This includes their newest machine the Oki Pro9541 WT white toner printer.

The company also provides custom products equipment for unique applications.  For instance, they offer Bling equipment (Rhinestone and Spangle Transfer Machines) and they are booming with their Compress brand of industrial UV LED printers.

ColDesi, Inc. boasts a combined 62 years in business.  They have helped more than 30,000 clients follow their dreams of expanding or starting their own custom products business.

To learn more call 877-793-3278 or visit them on the web at https://coldesi.com/

Media Contact:
Thomas Rumbaugh
Marketing
ColDesi, Inc.
215473@email4pr.com 
877-793-3278

Today ColDesi Inc. is proud to announce the arrival of Erica Munoz as Sales Consultant. Erica brings her experience in Education, her bubbly personality and a passionate desire to help people succeed and grow their business.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coldesi-inc-introduces-erica-munoz-as-newest-sales-consultant-300857916.html

SOURCE ColDesi Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58aBEAZLEY : New Beazley group finance director assumes position
AQ
08:58aCSX CORPORATION : Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer, Frank A. Lonegro, and Appointment of Kevin S. Boone as Interim Chief Financial Officer
AQ
08:58aREVERE BANK : Announces the Addition of Melanie M. Lundquist, CPA, to Board of Directors, Retirement of Dr. Clayton S. McCarl, Jr., and Kimberly Hoover
AQ
08:58aVancouver Entertainment Industry Luminary Nancy Basi Joins Liquid Media Board of Directors
AQ
08:58aNOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Strengthens Project Management Team and Board of Directors
AQ
08:58aATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Appoints Pascal Touchon President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors
AQ
08:58aSECURE EXCHANGE SOLUTIONS : Partners with North Carolina Health Information Exchange Authority to Move State Healthcare Providers Toward Interoperability
PR
08:58aDriven Deliveries Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire Cannabis Retailer, Mountain High Recreation
GL
08:57aAIT THERAPEUTICS : Presents On-Demand Nitric Oxide Study and Poster at the International Society for Aerosols in Medicine 2019 Congress in Montreux, Switzerland
AQ
08:57aTELENAV : Powers Mapping in New Premium Rear-Seat Entertainment System
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About