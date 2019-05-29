ColDesi Inc. : Introduces Erica Munoz as Newest Sales Consultant

TAMPA, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ColDesi Inc. is proud to announce the arrival of Erica Munoz as Sales Consultant. Erica brings her experience in Education, her bubbly personality and a passionate desire to help people succeed and grow their business.

Joe Smalley, Sales Manager with ColDesi Inc., said "We are very excited to have Erica on board with us. She comes highly recommended, and we find her work experience to be a great match for our team."

Having heard of the company through the spouse of a current employee, Erica said: "The amount of praise was overwhelming. I had to join this environment."

Once onboard Munoz said she came to "enjoy the teamwork and family-oriented atmosphere. Everybody is very kind and always eager to help. Amazing staff."

When not at work, Erica spends time on the water with family and friends. She especially enjoys kayaking, and swimming. She recently spent the day on the Rainbow River in the Crystal River area.

Munoz graduated with a BA in Interdisciplinary Studies from The University of Texas and has experience it the education and furniture industries where she "enjoyed bringing individuals' ideas together and achieving their dreams," she said.

As part of ColDesi's plan for continued growth and expansion, Munoz is one of the first to enjoy the benefits of the company's new office and facility upgrades at the ColDesi Dale Mabry Campus.

More About ColDesi, Inc.

The ColDesi group is well known for their DTG brand of direct to garment printers as well as their popular line of Avancé embroidery machines.

They are also an industry leader with the Digital HeatFX brand of White Toner Printers based on OKI technology. This includes their newest machine the Oki Pro9541 WT white toner printer.

The company also provides custom products equipment for unique applications. For instance, they offer Bling equipment (Rhinestone and Spangle Transfer Machines) and they are booming with their Compress brand of industrial UV LED printers.

ColDesi, Inc. boasts a combined 62 years in business. They have helped more than 30,000 clients follow their dreams of expanding or starting their own custom products business.

To learn more call 877-793-3278 or visit them on the web at https://coldesi.com/

