Technavio has been monitoring the cold-pressed juices market and it is poised to grow by USD 275.5 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Health benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juice has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Cold-pressed Juices Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Cold-pressed Juices Market is segmented as below:

Type

Cold-pressed Fruit and Vegetable Blend Juices

Cold-pressed Fruit Juices

Cold-pressed Vegetable Juices

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Cold-pressed Juices Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cold-pressed juices market report covers the following areas:

Cold-pressed Juices Market Size

Cold-pressed Juices Market Trends

Cold-pressed Juices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing preference for clean-labeled cold-presses juices as one of the prime reasons driving the cold-pressed juices market growth during the next few years.

Cold-pressed Juices Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cold-pressed juices market, including some of the vendors such as Hain Celestial, MOJU LTD, PepsiCo, Starbucks Coffee Company and Suja Life, LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold-pressed juices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cold-pressed Juices Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold-pressed juices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cold-pressed juices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold-pressed juices market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold-pressed juices market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Organic cold-pressed juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Conventional cold-pressed juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Cold-pressed fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cold-pressed fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cold-pressed vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions

Rising popularity of cold-pressed juice shots

Growing preference for clean-labeled cold-pressed juices

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Hain Celestial

MOJU LTD

PepsiCo

Starbucks Coffee Company

Suja Life, LLC

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

