Technavio has been monitoring the cold-pressed juices market and it is poised to grow by USD 275.5 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005219/en/
Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Cold-pressed Juices Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Health benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juice has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Cold-pressed Juices Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Cold-pressed Juices Market is segmented as below:
Type
-
Cold-pressed Fruit and Vegetable Blend Juices
-
Cold-pressed Fruit Juices
-
Cold-pressed Vegetable Juices
Geographic Segmentation
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30974
Cold-pressed Juices Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cold-pressed juices market report covers the following areas:
-
Cold-pressed Juices Market Size
-
Cold-pressed Juices Market Trends
-
Cold-pressed Juices Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing preference for clean-labeled cold-presses juices as one of the prime reasons driving the cold-pressed juices market growth during the next few years.
Cold-pressed Juices Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cold-pressed juices market, including some of the vendors such as Hain Celestial, MOJU LTD, PepsiCo, Starbucks Coffee Company and Suja Life, LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold-pressed juices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Cold-pressed Juices Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist cold-pressed juices market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the cold-pressed juices market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the cold-pressed juices market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold-pressed juices market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Organic cold-pressed juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Conventional cold-pressed juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
-
Market segmentation by type
-
Comparison by type
-
Cold-pressed fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Cold-pressed fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Cold-pressed vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by type
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
-
Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions
-
Rising popularity of cold-pressed juice shots
-
Growing preference for clean-labeled cold-pressed juices
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Hain Celestial
-
MOJU LTD
-
PepsiCo
-
Starbucks Coffee Company
-
Suja Life, LLC
PART 15: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005219/en/