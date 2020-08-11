ColdQuanta : Announces Strategic Advisory Board Appointments

Highly distinguished members include former U.S. government and industry executives

ColdQuanta, the quantum atomics company, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board and the appointment of former U.S. government and industry executives as board members. ColdQuanta's technology helps support the important missions of the defense and intelligence communities, and its customers include many federal government agencies such as the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, NASA, and DARPA, as well as commercial aerospace and defense companies.

“ColdQuanta’s new strategic advisory board will help guide our business strategy and technology roadmap, and provide important input on how cold atom quantum technology can best be applied to solve problems of national and global importance,” said Bo Ewald, CEO of ColdQuanta. “We are truly honored that each of these distinguished individuals has agreed to join our board and bring their expertise and experience to contribute to the success of ColdQuanta.”

The five appointees are:

Dr. Donald Kerr, chairman of the Board of Trustees of The MITRE Corporation, will serve as board chair. Dr. Kerr has a long and distinguished career in government and private industry included serving as Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, where he received the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal. Previously, Dr. Kerr served as the director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO); assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force for Intelligence Space Technology; deputy director for science and technology at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); and director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL).

Fran Fleisch, former National Security Agency (NSA) Executive Director and special advisor to the U.S. Strategic Command. Ms. Fleisch earned Presidential Rank Awards in 2006, 2012, and 2015 and the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal and served in many key posts over a 30+ year career in government.

Sue Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and a key advisor to the President and National Security Council. Previously, Ms. Gordon served as the Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and served at the CIA for 27 years in a variety of senior executive positions in technology, operations, support, and analysis. Ms. Gordon now advises companies on technology, strategy, and leadership and is also a Rubenstein Fellow at Duke University and the 2020 recipient of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s William Oliver Baker Award.

Jeffrey K. Harris, chairman of the board of the Open Geospatial Consortium. Mr. Harris has contributed to U.S. national security in both government and industry. At Lockheed Martin, Mr. Harris was a corporate officer and served as President of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Space and President of Lockheed Martin Special Programs. Before entering the private sector, he served with distinction in senior national leadership positions including Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space; Director, NRO; and Associate Executive Director of the Intelligence Community Management Staff.

John Johnson, former vice president and general manager at Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems. Mr. Johnson joined Northrop Grumman in 1989 and held a number of executive positions in their business development, systems development, and technology and aerospace organizations. This followed a distinguished 20-year career with the U.S. Air Force, where he retired as a colonel and commander of flight operations for the 33rd Tactical Fighter Wing. Mr. Johnson also serves on the Board of Regents and as a Senior Fellow of the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies.

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta leads the market in commercializing quantum atomics, the next wave of the information age. The company’s Quantum Core™ technology is based on ultra-cold atoms cooled to a temperature of nearly absolute zero; lasers manipulate and control the atoms with extreme precision. ColdQuanta manufactures components, instruments, and turnkey systems that address a broad spectrum of applications: quantum computing, timekeeping, navigation, radiofrequency sensors, and quantum communications. ColdQuanta’s global customers include major commercial and defense companies; all branches of the U.S. Department of Defense; national labs operated by the Department of Energy, NASA, and NIST; and major universities. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Madison, Wisconsin, and Oxford, UK.

Learn more at www.coldquanta.com.

The name ColdQuanta and the ColdQuanta logo are both registered trademarks of ColdQuanta, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005760/en/