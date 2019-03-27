ColdQuanta Appoints Robert “Bo” Ewald as President and Chief Executive Officer

ColdQuanta, Inc., the leading developer of ultracold-atom quantum
technology, today announced that its board of directors has appointed
Robert “Bo” Ewald as president and chief executive officer. Ewald is
well-known in high technology having previously been president of
supercomputing leader Cray Research, CEO of Silicon Graphics, and for
the past six years, president of quantum computing company D-Wave
International. Ewald is a frequent spokesperson about quantum computing
and other technology areas, and he has served on many government and
industrial committees, including the President’s Information Technology
Advisory Committee. He has been on the board of directors of both
private and public companies and will also join the board of ColdQuanta.
Founded in 2007, ColdQuanta is a well-established manufacturer of
quantum components and instruments that address a broad spectrum of
markets including quantum-based timekeeping, navigation and
radio-frequency field sensing, as well as quantum communications,
computing, and simulation. The company recently completed a $6.75M seed
funding round to develop turnkey quantum products and technologies (see
January 30, 2019 Press Release from ColdQuanta).
“We are just now coming to the end of the beginning of quantum
technology; it is time to accelerate the productization of
quantum-enabled instruments and systems,” said Bo Ewald, president and
CEO of ColdQuanta. “Governments around the world as well as academic and
industry experts have recognized the economic and national security
potential of quantum technology; witness the recent passage of the
National Quantum Initiative in the U.S., along with similar programs in
several other countries. With our expertise in cold-atom quantum devices
and systems, ColdQuanta is uniquely positioned to deliver commercial
technologies to customers looking for quantum capabilities in sensing,
navigation, computing and communication.”
Previous CEO Dana Z. Anderson, Ph.D., ColdQuanta founder and professor
of physics at the University of Colorado, returns to his role as the
company’s chief technology officer. Dr. Anderson is well-known for his
work in optical neural networks, the development of atom and
optical-based inertial sensors, and key quantum-enabling technology,
such as atom chip technology and miniature, high-performance cold and
ultracold atom systems.
“The growing industry and government recognition of the importance of
quantum science and technology gives impetus for the company to focus on
quantum-enabling our partners and customers,” said Dr. Dana Anderson,
CTO for ColdQuanta. “With his experience at Cray, SGI and D-Wave, Bo has
successfully navigated companies through the bleeding edge of technology
several times before. I am thrilled to have Bo take ColdQuanta’s helm.”
“We are fortunate to have on board someone of Bo’s experience, technical
caliber and dynamic leadership in quantum computing and technology,”
said Timothy Day, executive chairman for ColdQuanta. “His hands-on
experience leading research-based technology companies on the path from
development to commercial product revenue is an ideal match for our
team.”
About ColdQuanta
ColdQuanta, Inc., based in Boulder, Colorado with offices in Madison,
Wisconsin and Oxford, UK, designs and manufactures unique products
enabling ultracold-atom-based quantum devices and related research and
development, including ion- and atom-based quantum computers. Founded in
2007 as a spinoff from the University of Colorado, Boulder, since its
inception ColdQuanta has had an active pipeline of federally- and
commercially-funded research and development efforts in quantum science
and devices. These efforts have resulted in a range of commercial
products from compact ultrahigh vacuum chambers to complete turnkey
ultracold atom systems, one of which is currently operating on the
International Space Station.
ColdQuanta’s strategic product development focuses on quantum inertial
sensing and navigation, radio frequency (RF) sensing, quantum computing,
and quantum-enabled communications.
For more information, visit www.coldquanta.com.
