ColdQuanta : Sponsors Research at University of Wisconsin to Accelerate Neutral Atom Quantum Computer Commercialization

ColdQuanta, a pioneer in the development of commercial products used in
ultracold-atom quantum devices and research efforts, announced today
that it is making a strategic investment in quantum computing in a new
Madison-based branch of ColdQuanta together with a sponsored research
award to the University of Wisconsin–Madison. This first award funds the
program for 18 months to develop core performance aspects of the quantum
computer making it suitable for commercialization.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to begin transitioning our many years
of quantum computer research into a substantial commercial development
effort,” said Mark Saffman, Ph.D., UW–Madison Professor of Physics and
Chief Scientist for Quantum Information at ColdQuanta. “This is the
logical next step, as we have already succeeded in moving our quantum
computing approach beyond fundamental scientific research. This
investment enables us to accelerate our efforts toward an
engineering-driven product roadmap.”
“The unique UW quantum computer architecture allows us to rapidly scale
the number of qubits towards a commercially viable machine, with good
fidelity and a high level of interconnectivity,” said Timothy Day,
Executive Chairman for ColdQuanta. “The approach is further enabled by
ColdQuanta’s unique and highly-compact cold atom subsystem. We are
committed not only to the development of this potentially disruptive
quantum computing architecture, but also to the commercialization of
related quantum devices.”
Dr. Day will be sharing his perspective on quantum-enabled devices,
markets for quantum information systems, and the knock-on impact to the
photonics industry as a whole, in a moderated Lasers & Photonics
Marketplace Seminar panel discussion presented by Laser Focus World at
Photonics West, 4:00 p.m. PST, Monday, February 4 in San Francisco,
California.
About ColdQuanta
ColdQuanta, Inc., based in Boulder, Colorado with offices in Madison,
Wisconsin and Oxford, UK, designs and manufactures unique products
enabling ultracold-atom-based quantum devices and related quantum
research and development. Founded in 2007 as a spinoff from the
University of Colorado, Boulder, since its inception ColdQuanta has had
an active pipeline of federally- and commercially-funded research and
development efforts in quantum science and quantum devices. These
efforts have resulted in a range of commercial products from compact
ultrahigh vacuum chambers to complete turnkey ultracold atom systems,
one of which is currently operating on the International Space Station.
In 2018 the company closed on $6.75 million in financing led by Maverick
Ventures with participation from Global Frontier Investments.
ColdQuanta’s strategic product development focuses on secure quantum
communications networks, quantum inertial sensing and navigation,
radiofrequency (RF) sensing, and quantum information system applications.
For more information, visit www.coldquanta.com.
