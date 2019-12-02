ColdQuanta's Latest Ultracold Technology Heads to the International Space Station

Will be on board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for NASA’s CRS 19 mission

ColdQuanta, the quantum atomics company, is pleased to announce that its newest Quantum Core™ atomic system, a core subsystem of Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s (JPL) next-generation Cold Atom Laboratory (CAL), is part of the payload being delivered to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of NASA’s CRS 19 mission. CAL is a multiuser facility that enables scientists to perform quantum physics experiments and study fundamental laws of nature using ultracold quantum gases in microgravity. The new technology from ColdQuanta incorporates an atom interferometer, an ultra-precise quantum sensor with uses ranging from fundamental research in general relativity and earth science to future applications including GPS-free navigation.

“Over the past year, ColdQuanta has been awarded numerous projects from NASA and other U.S. government organizations that leverage our Quantum Core technology,” said Bo Ewald, CEO of ColdQuanta. “While the use cases are different, they all contribute to expanding the capabilities of our foundational technology and to significant advances toward the commercialization of quantum technology.”

“The Cold Atom Laboratory is a unique platform for studying quantum phenomena and potential applications of real-time quantum sensor technologies,” said Dana Anderson, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of ColdQuanta. “Since it first arrived at the ISS in May 2018, the CAL has successfully demonstrated important milestones, including what JPL called ‘the coolest experiment in the universe’ when a Bose-Einstein condensate was produced in orbit for the first time. We are excited to see what new milestones will be achieved with this second generation.”

The launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida is currently targeted for Wednesday, Dec. 4.

