Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, Global Luxury Opens New Office in the Dominion

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2018 / Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, Global Luxury has opened a new office at The Dominion in San Antonio, Texas. The announcement came earlier this year that the state-of-the-art retail space would be built next to the prominent La Fogata restaurant in the Dominion Ridge Shopping Center. The new Coldwell Banker Global Luxury office is a division of the Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS® organization. It is the ninth location to open in the greater San Antonio area. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury is located at 22211 West Interstate 10, Suite 2101, San Antonio, Texas 78257 and is owned by Leesa Harper Rispoli, Broker / Owner.

''The new Coldwell Banker Global Luxury office in San Antonio reflects the excellent service and unrivaled experience Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper provides,'' said Craig Hogan, Vice President of Luxury, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. ''Seeing firsthand the overwhelming excitement at this office opening has been tremendous. This office sets the new standard for luxury in San Antonio.''

Leesa Harper Rispoli has been a visionary in San Antonio, Texas, real estate for many years, and was recently named as a 2018 winner of the San Antonio Business Journal's Women's Leadership Award.

Rispoli says opening this office is an affirmation of commitment to the luxury market. ''Our ability to cater to the luxury market with exemplary strategies is one of the best-kept secrets in town. Clients have high expectations and we are there to meet those needs. Sophisticated, well-informed buyers and sellers expect brokers to operate with discretion whilst navigating complicated moves throughout the transaction process. We have an exclusive team of marketing, education and technology professionals that supply our agents with everything and anything they might need for personalized support,'' she said.

In 2018, the Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper Global Luxury division experienced a 10% closed sales volume growth over last year. The average price for their inventory of luxury listings is $738,138. After receiving their international designation as a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, several of the 436 agents from Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS® have qualified to become a part of the Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper Global Luxury division. This designation assures affluent buyers and sellers that our real estate professionals have the knowledge, experience and unique skills to meet their needs. To date, only ten percent of the more than 88,000 sales associates affiliated with the Coldwell Banker® brand have been awarded this designation.

''Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper is a consistent top performer in the San Antonio real estate market,'' said Charlie Young, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. ''We're thrilled to see the company's dedication to the community in the form of a luxury office that will serve the growing demand for high-end services and luxury experiences in San Antonio.''

Leesa Harper Rispoli, owner of Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, Global Luxury can be reached directly at (210) 483-7004 or pr@cbharper.com and has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker Franchise System for over 30 years. Locally, Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS® has nine offices that consist of over 450 Real Estate agents and 100 employees. Visit our facebook page, blog, and website for supportive content and articles.

The Legacy Continues: D'Ann Harper, founder of Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper

with her daughter, the current President, Broker / Owner of Coldwell Banker D'Ann

Harper, including its Global Luxury division.

