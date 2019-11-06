Log in
Coleman Natural Foods : Celebrates Graduates of Pups4Patriots Program

11/06/2019 | 10:37am EST

Program pairs veterans with service dogs, making life-changing and often life-saving connections

Coleman Natural Foods, a pioneer in all-natural premium meats since 1875, is proud to announce the first six veterans and service dogs to graduate from the American Humane Pups4Patriots™ program thanks to funds provided through the generous commitment the company made earlier this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005330/en/

The program pairs veterans suffering from physical and psychological wounds - often post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injuries – with service dogs trained by American Humane. Research has shown that making these critical connections offers life-changing and life-saving support.

“On average 17 of our nation’s veterans die by suicide every day,” said Mel Coleman, 4th generation of the founding Coleman family. “What the Pups4Patriots program can do to make a difference in that statistic is significant, and we are honored to work alongside American Humane to support this effort.”

Veterans often face barriers to joining the program such as long waiting lists and the high cost of intensive training for each dog and veteran.

For this reason, Coleman Natural Foods has committed almost a million dollars over the next 3-5 years to fund the identification, training and matching of more than two dozen dog and veteran pairs.

“With Coleman’s commitment, we will have the ability to train more service dogs for veterans, at no cost to them,” said Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., American Humane President and CEO. “Each new training session is an opportunity to change lives at both ends of the leash.”

Graduates of the first training program that took place in Oklahoma over the past six months include:

  • Chris (E-6, US Army) and Nora, a 1.5-year-old Border Collie
  • Charlie (E-4, Army National Guard) and Duke, a 1.5-year-old English Mastiff
  • Bill (E-3, Army) and Bo, a 6-year-old mixed breed
  • Alicia (Lance Corporal, USMC) and Gabe, a 4-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever
  • Tony (Staff Sergeant, Army) and Oakley, an 8-month-old German Shepherd
  • Robert (E-5, Army) and Cowboy, a 9-month-old Dalmatian

“This is just the first of many classes to come through the program,” Coleman said. “In 2020 we hope to double our graduation numbers and celebrate a dozen pairs completing the program. It is a meaningful program and an honor to be able to serve those who served us.”

For more information about Coleman Natural Foods, and their support of the Pups4Patriots program, visit www.ColemanNatural.com/Pups4Patriots

About Coleman Natural Foods

Coleman Natural Foods produces all-natural fresh and prepared meats sourced from American farmers, and served to American families across the country.

As the largest 100% Crate Free pork producer and one of only two pork companies that are American Humane Certified, the company pioneers high standards for animal care and quality ingredients which have been part of the Coleman family business since 1875. Learn more at www.colemannatural.com.

About American Humane

Founded in 1877, American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization. Since 1916, American Humane has been First to Serve those who serve our country by helping our nation’s military heroes on the battlefield and on the home front. For more information, visit www.AmericanHumane.org.


