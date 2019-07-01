Collaborate : 02/07/19 - Appendix 3B and Disclosure LR7.1A.4(b) & 3.10.5A

|
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
2 JULY 2019
DISCLOSURE UNDER ASX LISTING RULES 7.1A.4(B) AND 3.10.5A
Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to confirm the issue of 100,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) via placement to a strategic investor at an issue price of $0.01 per share (Placement Shares) raising $1 million before costs (Placement).
In accordance with ASX Listing Rules 7.1A.4(b) and 3.10.5A, the Company makes the following disclosures in respect of the Placement Shares:
-
The dilutive effect of the Placement Shares on existing shareholders is as follows:
|
|
|
Shares
|
Dilution
|
Shares on issue prior to the issue of Placement
|
|
|
Shares
|
722,543,303
|
|
Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A
|
69,650,759
|
9.63%
|
Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1
|
30,349,241
|
4.20%
|
Shares on issue following the issue of Placement
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
822,543,303
|
Details of the approximate percentage of issued capital following the issue of Placement Shares held by existing shareholders and new shareholders are as follows. This information relates specifically to the 69,650,759 Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A.
%
Existing shareholders who did not subscribe for Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A
Existing shareholders who subscribed for Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A
New shareholders who subscribed for Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A
87.87%
8.45%
3.68%
100.00%
-
The Company issued the Placement Shares to a strategic investor as this was considered to be the most expedient mechanism for raising funds in a timely manner and to ensure the working capital requirements of the group could be met.
The Company notes that it proposes to undertake a partially underwritten non- renounceable pro rata entitlement issue, offering eligible existing shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for shares in the Company at the same valuation as the investor in the Placement. The Company proposes to offer approximately 200 million new Shares at an issue price of $0.01 per new Share under the entitlement issue to raise approximately $2 million on the basis of 1 new Collaborate share for every 4 existing Collaborate shares held (Entitlement Issue). The Entitlement Issue will be
partially underwritten by Hishenk Pty Ltd (Hishenk), the Company's largest shareholder and a related party of Collaborate, up to $1 million.
It is currently intended that the Company will lodge a prospectus for the Entitlement Issue with the ASIC and ASX on Monday, 8 July 2019.
-
No underwriting arrangements were in place in respect of the Placement.
-
Andover Partners, as corporate adviser, will be paid a fee of 7% of the gross funds raised under the Placement. Andover Partners has also been issued 2,000,000 Shares in consideration for securing the new investor under the Placement and for ongoing assistance.
An Appendix 3B applying for quotation of the Shares follows this announcement.
Authorised by:
Chris Noone
CEO and Director
Collaborate Corporation Limited
About Collaborate Corporation Limited
Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.auAustralia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first flexible car subscription offering. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.aua leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.coma rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.auwe create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.
2
Name of entity
COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED
ABN
60 066 153 982
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
-
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
-
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Shares.
-
30,349,241 Shares;
-
69,650,759 Shares;
-
2,000,000 Shares.
|
3
|
Principal
|
terms
|
of
|
the
|
Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).
|
|
+securities
|
(e.g. if
|
options,
|
|
|
exercise price and expiry date; if
|
|
|
partly
|
paid
|
+securities,
|
the
|
|
|
amount
|
outstanding
|
and
|
due
|
|
|
dates
|
for
|
payment;
|
if
|
|
|
+convertible
|
securities,
|
the
|
|
|
conversion price and dates for
|
|
|
conversion)
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
-
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes.
-
$0.01 per Share
-
$0.01 per Share
-
Nil.
-
The funds from the placement will be principally used to fund working capital for the expansion and development of Carly.co vehicle subscription business and costs associated with the placement including fees to broking firms and lead manager. The funds will also be used to supplement the Company's general working capital.
-
Per (a) above.
-
Shares issued pursuant to corporate advisory mandate.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued 32,349,241 Shares.
without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued 69,650,759 Shares. with security holder approval
under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued Nil.
with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Nil.
Yes.
Issue date: 28 June 2019
15-day VWAP: $0.0097
75% of 15-day VWAP: $0.0073
Source: Orient Capital
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
Not applicable.
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
consideration, state
|
date
|
on
|
|
|
which
|
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
|
consideration
|
was released
|
to
|
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Rule 7.1: 46,091,183.
Rule 7.1A: Nil.
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
|
|
28 June 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in
|
|
|
|
|
|
rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a
|
|
|
|
|
|
pro rata entitlement issue must comply with
|
|
|
|
|
|
the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and +class
|
|
|
Number
|
+Class
|
|
|
8
|
Number
|
of
|
all
|
822,543,303
|
Fully
|
paid
|
ordinary
|
|
+securities
|
quoted
|
on
|
ASX
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
(including the +securities in
|
|
|
|
|
|
section 2 if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 3
|
|
|
|
|