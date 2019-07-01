Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Collaborate : 02/07/19 - Appendix 3B and Disclosure LR7.1A.4(b) & 3.10.5A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2 JULY 2019

DISCLOSURE UNDER ASX LISTING RULES 7.1A.4(B) AND 3.10.5A

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to confirm the issue of 100,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) via placement to a strategic investor at an issue price of $0.01 per share (Placement Shares) raising $1 million before costs (Placement).

In accordance with ASX Listing Rules 7.1A.4(b) and 3.10.5A, the Company makes the following disclosures in respect of the Placement Shares:

  1. The dilutive effect of the Placement Shares on existing shareholders is as follows:

Shares

Dilution

Shares on issue prior to the issue of Placement

Shares

722,543,303

Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A

69,650,759

9.63%

Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1

30,349,241

4.20%

Shares on issue following the issue of Placement

Shares

822,543,303

Details of the approximate percentage of issued capital following the issue of Placement Shares held by existing shareholders and new shareholders are as follows. This information relates specifically to the 69,650,759 Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A.

%

Existing shareholders who did not subscribe for Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A

Existing shareholders who subscribed for Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A

New shareholders who subscribed for Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A

87.87%

8.45%

3.68%

100.00%

  1. The Company issued the Placement Shares to a strategic investor as this was considered to be the most expedient mechanism for raising funds in a timely manner and to ensure the working capital requirements of the group could be met.
    The Company notes that it proposes to undertake a partially underwritten non- renounceable pro rata entitlement issue, offering eligible existing shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for shares in the Company at the same valuation as the investor in the Placement. The Company proposes to offer approximately 200 million new Shares at an issue price of $0.01 per new Share under the entitlement issue to raise approximately $2 million on the basis of 1 new Collaborate share for every 4 existing Collaborate shares held (Entitlement Issue). The Entitlement Issue will be

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641

E: shareholder@collaboratecorp.com W: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982

partially underwritten by Hishenk Pty Ltd (Hishenk), the Company's largest shareholder and a related party of Collaborate, up to $1 million.

It is currently intended that the Company will lodge a prospectus for the Entitlement Issue with the ASIC and ASX on Monday, 8 July 2019.

  1. No underwriting arrangements were in place in respect of the Placement.
  2. Andover Partners, as corporate adviser, will be paid a fee of 7% of the gross funds raised under the Placement. Andover Partners has also been issued 2,000,000 Shares in consideration for securing the new investor under the Placement and for ongoing assistance.

An Appendix 3B applying for quotation of the Shares follows this announcement.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone

CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.auAustralia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first flexible car subscription offering. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.aua leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.coma rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.auwe create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

2

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12,

04/03/13

Name of entity

COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN

60 066 153 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Shares.

  1. 30,349,241 Shares;
  2. 69,650,759 Shares;
  3. 2,000,000 Shares.

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes.

  1. $0.01 per Share
  2. $0.01 per Share
  3. Nil.
  1. The funds from the placement will be principally used to fund working capital for the expansion and development of Carly.co vehicle subscription business and costs associated with the placement including fees to broking firms and lead manager. The funds will also be used to supplement the Company's general working capital.
  2. Per (a) above.
  3. Shares issued pursuant to corporate advisory mandate.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes.

19 November 2018.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6c Number of +securities issued 32,349,241 Shares.

without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued 69,650,759 Shares. with security holder approval

under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued Nil.

with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Nil.

Yes.

Issue date: 28 June 2019

15-day VWAP: $0.0097

75% of 15-day VWAP: $0.0073

Source: Orient Capital

6h

If +securities were issued under

Not applicable.

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Rule 7.1: 46,091,183.

Rule 7.1A: Nil.

7

+Issue dates

28 June 2019.

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

and +class

Number

+Class

8

Number

of

all

822,543,303

Fully

paid

ordinary

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

shares

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Collaborate Corporation Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 01:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53pFDG KINETIC : Announcements and Notices – Delay in Publication of 2018/19 Final Results, Further Update on Date of Board Meeting and Suspension of Trading
PU
09:53pCH KARNCHANG PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with TTW Public Company Limited
PU
09:53pHANHUA FINANCIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2...
PU
09:51pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING COTY, INC. (NYSE : COTY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:33pCHONG HING BANK : Establishment of US$2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Perpetual Capital Securities Programme and Proposed Issue of U.S.$ Denominated Perpetual Capital Securities
PU
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST ACER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ : ACER) and Encourages Acer Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:28pZMFY AUTOMOBILE GLASS SERVICES : Monthly Return of Equity Issue ...
PU
09:27pTORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of June 30, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
BU
09:26pCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : to exit dairy products making unit for $586 million cash
RE
09:23pCENERIC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warning PM rivals, Hammond says no deal would swallow Brexit war chest
2Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon quarterly profit to feel pinch of weaker natural gas, chemical earnings
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies
5Sigma-i and D-Wave Announce Largest-Ever Quantum Cloud-Access Contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About