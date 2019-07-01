Collaborate : 02/07/19 - Appendix 3B and Disclosure LR7.1A.4(b) & 3.10.5A

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 2 JULY 2019

DISCLOSURE UNDER ASX LISTING RULES 7.1A.4(B) AND 3.10.5A

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to confirm the issue of 100,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) via placement to a strategic investor at an issue price of $0.01 per share (Placement Shares) raising $1 million before costs (Placement).

In accordance with ASX Listing Rules 7.1A.4(b) and 3.10.5A, the Company makes the following disclosures in respect of the Placement Shares:

The dilutive effect of the Placement Shares on existing shareholders is as follows:

Shares Dilution Shares on issue prior to the issue of Placement Shares 722,543,303 Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A 69,650,759 9.63% Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1 30,349,241 4.20% Shares on issue following the issue of Placement Shares 822,543,303

Details of the approximate percentage of issued capital following the issue of Placement Shares held by existing shareholders and new shareholders are as follows. This information relates specifically to the 69,650,759 Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A.

%