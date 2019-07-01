Collaborate : 02/07/19 - Collaborate Investor Presentation July 2019

Disclaimer

The material herein is a presentation of non-specific background information about the current activities of Collaborate Corporation Limited (Collaborate or the Company). It is information given in summary form and does not purport to be complete.

All persons should seek appropriate professional investment advice in reviewing or considering this presentation and all other information with respect to Collaborate Corporation, its business, financial performance and operations. Neither the provision of this presentation nor the information contained therein, or any associated communication to any person should be taken as constituting financial advice regarding the purchase or dealing of shares in Collaborate Corporation. This presentation does not purport to provide all information that might reasonably be required to complete a detailed assessment of Collaborate Corporation.

Individuals should conduct their own investigation of investment and financial parameters relevant to their personal requirements for investment purposes. The presentation may contain forward looking statements regarding the intentions of the Company, and these will be affected by many other factors beyond the control of the Company.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Collaborate Corporation's planned strategies and programs and other statements that are not historical facts. Although Collaborate Corporation believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements The presentation must be considered in the light of these uncertainties and investments in Collaborate Corporation should be considered as speculative in nature.

The presentation is not a prospectus or similar disclosure document and does not constitute an invitation to apply for shares in Collaborate Corporation or ASX:CL8.