Collaborate : 02/07/19 - Collaborate Investor Presentation July 2019

07/01/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2 JULY 2019

UPDATED INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to release an updated investor presentation.

The presentation has been updated to incorporate feedback following presentations to prospective strategic partners as well as stockbroking firms and fund managers. The updated presentation includes information on the potential market size and value of the car subscription market in Australia. The presentation also includes some initial financial metrics relating to the Carly vehicle subscription business since launch in March 2019.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone

CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.auAustralia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first flexible car subscription offering. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.aua leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.coma rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.auwe create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641

E: shareholder@collaboratecorp.com W: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982

Leading the Car Subscription Revolution

Investor Presentation July 2019

Disclaimer

The material herein is a presentation of non-specific background information about the current activities of Collaborate Corporation Limited (Collaborate or the Company). It is information given in summary form and does not purport to be complete.

All persons should seek appropriate professional investment advice in reviewing or considering this presentation and all other information with respect to Collaborate Corporation, its business, financial performance and operations. Neither the provision of this presentation nor the information contained therein, or any associated communication to any person should be taken as constituting financial advice regarding the purchase or dealing of shares in Collaborate Corporation. This presentation does not purport to provide all information that might reasonably be required to complete a detailed assessment of Collaborate Corporation.

Individuals should conduct their own investigation of investment and financial parameters relevant to their personal requirements for investment purposes. The presentation may contain forward looking statements regarding the intentions of the Company, and these will be affected by many other factors beyond the control of the Company.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Collaborate Corporation's planned strategies and programs and other statements that are not historical facts. Although Collaborate Corporation believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements The presentation must be considered in the light of these uncertainties and investments in Collaborate Corporation should be considered as speculative in nature.

The presentation is not a prospectus or similar disclosure document and does not constitute an invitation to apply for shares in Collaborate Corporation or ASX:CL8.

2

The Collaborate Opportunity

Collaborate is an ASX listed company innovating in the rapidly changing automotive and mobility markets in Australia.

The core business is

DriveMyCar - Australia's

largest peer-to-peer car rental platform which has partnered with individuals and some of the world's leading automotive companies to deliver unique opportunities to monetise vehicles.

DriveMyCar has strong

prospects in the car rental

market.

An exciting new opportunity has been identified which leverages DriveMyCar's experience, platform and relationships to access a significant new demand channel in the $60 billion Australian automotive sales industry.

The Problem

New car sales and

dealer profit margins

are declining,

consumers are finding

it harder to access

finance.

Gen Y and Gen Z

believe car ownership

is a burden. They

prefer flexible access

to cars to suit their

ever-changing lifestyle. They are wary of long term debt.

The Solution

The solution is car

subscription. A simple

monthly payment that covers the car, insurance, registration and servicing. Book online and have the car delivered. If circumstances change, switch the car for another one or pause the subscription.

Car subscription is an

alternative to buying a car or committing to a loan or lease.

Collaborate has launched

Carly to seize the subscription opportunity which builds on the DriveMyCar business and provides a new sales channel for automotive dealers and manufacturers.

Say hello to...

3

Relevant experience, technology & partners

Over $9.1 million paid out to vehicle owners* Over 400,000 rental days delivered*

Over 60,000 registered users*

Over 3,000 rentals 30 days+*

*to 23 April 2019

DriveMyCar is Australia's first and largest peer-to-peer car rental operator

Long term rental | airport car rental Rideshare rental | accident replacement rental

DriveMyCar will continue to service the rental market and provides a foundation for rapidly scaling in the vehicle subscription market

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Collaborate Corporation Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 01:02:03 UTC
