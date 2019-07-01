Collaborate : 02/07/19 - Collaborate Investor Presentation July 2019

|
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
|
2 JULY 2019
UPDATED INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to release an updated investor presentation.
The presentation has been updated to incorporate feedback following presentations to prospective strategic partners as well as stockbroking firms and fund managers. The updated presentation includes information on the potential market size and value of the car subscription market in Australia. The presentation also includes some initial financial metrics relating to the Carly vehicle subscription business since launch in March 2019.
Authorised by:
Chris Noone
CEO and Director
Collaborate Corporation Limited
About Collaborate Corporation Limited
Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.auAustralia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first flexible car subscription offering. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.aua leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.coma rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.auwe create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.
Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641
E: shareholder@collaboratecorp.com W: www.collaboratecorp.com
ACN 066 153 982
Leading the Car Subscription Revolution
Investor Presentation July 2019
The Collaborate Opportunity
Collaborate is an ASX listed company innovating in the rapidly changing automotive and mobility markets in Australia.
The core business is
DriveMyCar - Australia's
largest peer-to-peer car rental platform which has partnered with individuals and some of the world's leading automotive companies to deliver unique opportunities to monetise vehicles.
DriveMyCar has strong
prospects in the car rental
market.
An exciting new opportunity has been identified which leverages DriveMyCar's experience, platform and relationships to access a significant new demand channel in the $60 billion Australian automotive sales industry.
The Problem
New car sales and
dealer profit margins
are declining,
consumers are finding
it harder to access
finance.
Gen Y and Gen Z
believe car ownership
is a burden. They
prefer flexible access
to cars to suit their
ever-changing lifestyle. They are wary of long term debt.
The Solution
The solution is car
subscription. A simple
monthly payment that covers the car, insurance, registration and servicing. Book online and have the car delivered. If circumstances change, switch the car for another one or pause the subscription.
Car subscription is an
alternative to buying a car or committing to a loan or lease.
Collaborate has launched
Carly to seize the subscription opportunity which builds on the DriveMyCar business and provides a new sales channel for automotive dealers and manufacturers.
Say hello to...
Relevant experience, technology & partners
Over $9.1 million paid out to vehicle owners* Over 400,000 rental days delivered*
Over 60,000 registered users*
Over 3,000 rentals 30 days+*
*to 23 April 2019
DriveMyCar is Australia's first and largest peer-to-peer car rental operator
Long term rental | airport car rental Rideshare rental | accident replacement rental
DriveMyCar will continue to service the rental market and provides a foundation for rapidly scaling in the vehicle subscription market
