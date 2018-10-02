Collaborate : 02/10/18 CL8 - Launch of Apartment Car Share Pilot and Marketing Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2 OCTOBER 2018

LAUNCH OF APARTMENT CAR SHARE PILOT AND MARKETING

UPDATE

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has launched the Apartment Car Share Pilot in Willoughby in New South Wales in association with Hyecorp, a company associated with Hishenk, Collaborate's largest shareholder. Hyecorp and DriveMyCar share the vision that this offering can be rapidly scalable and provide a new revenue stream for DriveMyCar which has significant growth potential.

The car share pilot aims to provide residents of apartment developments with the opportunity to share their own cars with other residents. DriveMyCar has engaged with the strata committee in relation to the roll-out and operations of the car sharing pilot. DriveMyCar provides customer service, booking functionality, technology for the unlocking and security of vehicles and owner and renter payment management. The minimum rental period per rental will be 1 hour.

The first stage of the pilot involves recruiting owners to list their vehicles for rent. Once a suitable number of vehicles have been secured, the opportunity to book the cars will be made available to all residents in the apartment development.

The proposed solution provides advantages for all parties:

 Valuable car parking spaces can be utilised for both private and car share use, freeing up real estate and providing greater returns for residents and apartment developers.

 Easy access to cars on an on-demand basis at reasonable prices.

 Income earning opportunity for vehicles owners.

 Efficient way for DriveMyCar to access opportunities in the short-term car share market.

Pending completion of a successful pilot, DriveMyCar will scale up the initiative, with the aim of rolling out to multiple locations, taking advantage of the rapid urbanisation of Australian suburbs and the increasing trend towards accessing car share vehicles, instead of each person owning their own vehicle.

Marketing Update

Over the last 12 months Collaborate has worked closely with RACV in relation to the Victorian market with the DriveMyCar proposition being offered under the joint 'RACV DriveMyCar' brand. Following a review of operations and efficiency for marketing, RACV and Collaborate have agreed that during October the branding for the proposition in Victoria will revert to 'DriveMyCar' to enable the benefit of single national search, social media and PR campaigns to be fully realised. RACV will continue to promote DriveMyCar to prospective owners and renters, as well as promoting MyCaravan to its 2.1 million members.

