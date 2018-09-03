Collaborate : 03/09/18 CL8 - Final Director’s Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Rule 3.19A.3

Name of entity

ABN

Collaborate Corporation Limited 60 066 153 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Joshua Landau Date of last notice 23 November 2017 Date that director ceased to be director 1 September 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Panwick Pty Ltd Mr Landau is a director and shareholder of the company and a beneficiary of the trust. Number & class of securities 1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0496 each with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 ("Officer A Options"). 1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0794 each with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 ("Officer B Options").

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

