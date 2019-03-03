Collaborate : 04/03/19 CL8 - Substantial addition of cars to DriveMyCar fleet

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 MARCH 2019

SUBSTANTIAL ADDITION OF VEHICLES TO DRIVEMYCAR FLEET

+ Over 65 vehicles added to DriveMyCar fleet in March 2019

+ Represents over 20% growth in corporate fleet size in one month

+ Vehicles provided by larger corporate fleets and to be utilised for private rentals, rideshare rentals and Carly vehicle subscription

+ Range includes competitively priced 2018 and 2019 vehicles

+ New fleet to contribute a material growth in revenues.

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has added over 65 vehicles to the vehicle fleet in March 2019. The vehicles have been sourced from larger corporate fleets and will be used for a range of demand channels including DriveMyCar private rentals, rideshare rentals and Carly vehicle subscriptions, which will launch during March 2019. These vehicles are well-priced and very well-suited for rideshare use which will help to meet strong demand currently being experienced, with a number of locations having fully utilised the existing vehicles available for rideshare rentals.

The 2018 and 2019 model vehicles include:

 Hyundai Accent

 Hyundai Tucson

 Hyundai i30

as well as 2016 Land Rover Discovery models. The vehicles will be available in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Chris Noone, Collaborate CEO said "This is the largest ever addition of used corporate vehicles to the fleet and their attractive price point will ensure they are popular with our private rental, rideshare and Carly subscription customers. These are high demand vehicles and have been made available because of high utilisation of existing vehicles. We look forward to repeat use of this fleet and strong utilisation growth in the future, which will generate a material growth in revenues".

Authorised by:

Chris Noone CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641 E:shareholder@collaboratecorp.comW: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first truly flexible car subscription offering to be launched in March 2019. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.au a leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.com a rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.au we create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

2