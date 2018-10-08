Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Collaborate : 08/10/18 CL8 - Cricks Tweed to Launch with DriveMyCar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 01:23am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

8 OCTOBER 2018

CRICKS TWEED TO LAUNCH WITH DRIVEMYCAR

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that Cricks Tweed is the latest automotive dealer to provide vehicles for rental via DriveMyCar.

The Cricks Tweed dealership is situated in an ideal location to service the important Tweed Heads/Coolangatta and Gold Coast regions, combining potential demand from tourists, residents, local businesses and Uber drivers.

Cricks Tweed sells both new and used cars with a focus on Mitsubishi, Subaru and Renault brands and is part of the Autopact Group, one of Australia's largest automotive dealership groups comprising 28 dealerships representing 19 of the top 20 automotive brands in Australia.

DriveMyCar's dealer rental campaign aims to secure supply of vehicles from automotive dealers in key locations across Australia. Cricks Tweed is one of the first dealerships to confirm their participation, of the numerous dealers that have responded to the campaign. DriveMyCar looks forward to announcing further dealerships in key locations upon finalisation of agreements.

Automotive dealers are expected to become a significant provider of vehicles to the DriveMyCar fleet under the traditional rental model, as well as contribute a large component of vehicles for the planned subscription offering.

Collaborate CEO, Chris Noone commented "Cricks Tweed is an ideal partner for DriveMyCar with a range of quality vehicles in close proximity to key demand opportunities from the tourism, consumer and business markets. We look forward to a successful relationship with Cricks Tweed and engaging further with the Autopact Group in the future."

Vehicles will be available for rental from Cricks Tweed by 12 October.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641 E:shareholder@collaboratecorp.comW: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' businesses. Collaborate currently has three core business segments: www.DriveMyCar.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business; www.MyCaravan.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.com a rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.au we create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

2

Disclaimer

Collaborate Corporation Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 23:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Millennials in the big cities use less and less cash
PU
01:31aMORGAN STANLEY : rates TWE as Equal-weight
AQ
01:31aHRL : Morgans rates HRL as Initiation of coverage with Add
AQ
01:27aSTARPHARMA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
01:23aCOLLABORATE : 08/10/18 CL8 - Cricks Tweed to Launch with DriveMyCar
PU
01:23aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 5 October 2018
PU
01:23aKINGFISH : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 5 October 2018
PU
01:20aMNF Group Ltd to Acquire the Wholesale and Enablement Business of Inabox Group
AW
01:16aMNF GROUP LTD (ASX : MNF) to Acquire the Wholesale and Enablement Business of Inabox Group (ASX:IAB)
AQ
01:13aNOKIA OYJ : and University of Technology Sydney launch 5G skills accelerator
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group in talks over wealth management..
2INVUO TECHNOLOGIES AB : INVUO TECHNOLOGIES : says to file for bankruptcy
3KKR & CO INC : KKR : Australia's MYOB Group announces A$1.75 billion buyout offer from KKR
4DELTA AIR LINES : DELTA AIR LINES : monitoring Tropical Storm Michael in Gulf of Mexico (Article)
5TROY RESOURCES LTD : TROY RESOURCES : Change of Company Address

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.