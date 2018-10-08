Collaborate : 08/10/18 CL8 - Cricks Tweed to Launch with DriveMyCar

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

8 OCTOBER 2018

CRICKS TWEED TO LAUNCH WITH DRIVEMYCAR

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that Cricks Tweed is the latest automotive dealer to provide vehicles for rental via DriveMyCar.

The Cricks Tweed dealership is situated in an ideal location to service the important Tweed Heads/Coolangatta and Gold Coast regions, combining potential demand from tourists, residents, local businesses and Uber drivers.

Cricks Tweed sells both new and used cars with a focus on Mitsubishi, Subaru and Renault brands and is part of the Autopact Group, one of Australia's largest automotive dealership groups comprising 28 dealerships representing 19 of the top 20 automotive brands in Australia.

DriveMyCar's dealer rental campaign aims to secure supply of vehicles from automotive dealers in key locations across Australia. Cricks Tweed is one of the first dealerships to confirm their participation, of the numerous dealers that have responded to the campaign. DriveMyCar looks forward to announcing further dealerships in key locations upon finalisation of agreements.

Automotive dealers are expected to become a significant provider of vehicles to the DriveMyCar fleet under the traditional rental model, as well as contribute a large component of vehicles for the planned subscription offering.

Collaborate CEO, Chris Noone commented "Cricks Tweed is an ideal partner for DriveMyCar with a range of quality vehicles in close proximity to key demand opportunities from the tourism, consumer and business markets. We look forward to a successful relationship with Cricks Tweed and engaging further with the Autopact Group in the future."

Vehicles will be available for rental from Cricks Tweed by 12 October.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641 E:shareholder@collaboratecorp.comW: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' businesses. Collaborate currently has three core business segments: www.DriveMyCar.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business; www.MyCaravan.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.com a rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.au we create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

2