Collaborate : 09/10/18 CL8 - Custom Fleet Signs Agreement with DriveMyCar

CL8 - Custom Fleet Signs Agreement with DriveMyCar

10/09/2018 | 05:08am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

9 OCTOBER 2018

CUSTOM FLEET SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH DRIVEMYCAR

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that Custom Fleet has signed an agreement for the supply of vehicles to the DriveMyCar marketplace. Custom Fleet is Australia and New Zealand's premier fleet management organisation with over 2,400 customers in metropolitan and regional Australia.

Custom Fleet will provide vehicles in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane for collection from central locations. Additionally, vehicles are intended to be available for pick up from DriveMyCar's locations at Sydney and Melbourne airports. This new supply channel of quality vehicles will be available to private renters, business customers and Uber drivers.

The initial launch will be in October in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane featuring thirty Subaru Forester vehicles with the potential for more vehicles and more locations to be added as demand increases.

Collaborate CEO, Chris Noone commented "We are very pleased to commence working with Custom Fleet to provide our customers with a large fleet of quality vehicles in key locations as we gear up for increased demand in the warmer months".

Michael Ortolan, Chief Risk Officer for Custom Fleet said "Custom Fleet is looking forward to developing a mutually beneficial relationship with DriveMyCar to broaden our fleet's utilisation. We believe DriveMyCar have forged a niche in the peer to peer rental space and we expect the partnership to grow".

Authorised by:

Chris Noone CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' businesses. Collaborate currently has three core business segments: www.DriveMyCar.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business; www.MyCaravan.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.com a rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.au we create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641

E:shareholder@collaboratecorp.comW: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982

Disclaimer

Collaborate Corporation Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 03:07:07 UTC
COLLABORATE : 09/10/18 CL8 - Custom Fleet Signs Agreement with DriveMyCar
