Collaborate : 10/01/19 CL8 - Secondary Trading Notice and Appendix 3B

10 JANUARY 2019

SECONDARY TRADING NOTICE

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) confirms that it has issued the following fully paid ordinary shares under the controlled placement deed (CPD) with Acuity Capital:

 20,000,000 Shares at nil consideration to Acuity Capital (Collateral Shares); and

 2,500,000 Shares in consideration for entering into the CPA (Transaction Fee Shares)

together, the Shares.

The Collateral Shares and Transaction Fee Shares were issued under the Company's 15% placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1. An Appendix 3B applying for quotation of the Collateral Shares and Transaction Fee Shares follows this announcement.

Secondary Trading Notice Pursuant to Paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("Act")

The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A of the Act. By giving this notice, a sale of the Shares noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.

The Company hereby notifies ASX under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

(a) the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

(b) as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and

(c) as at the date of this Notice, there is no information: (i) that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and (ii) that investor and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:



a.

the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or

b. the rights and liabilities attaching to the relevant Shares.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: +61 2 8889 3641

E:shareholder@collaboratecorp.comW: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' businesses. Collaborate currently has three core business segments: www.DriveMyCar.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business; www.MyCaravan.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.com a rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.au we create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN 60 066 153 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Shares.

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Shares.

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued (a) 20,000,000 Shares; and (b) 2,500,000 Shares.

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Yes. 5 Issue price or consideration (a) Nil. (b) Deemed issue price of $0.015 per Share. 6 Purpose of the issue The Shares have been issued pursuant to the (If issued as consideration for controlled placement deed (CPD) with Acuity the acquisition of assets, clearly Capital, the terms of which were announced on identify those assets) 10 January 2019. (a) Shares have been as Collateral Shares under the CPD. (b) Shares have been issued in lieu of cash payment of set-up fee for entering in to the CPD. 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity Yes. that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i 6b The date the security holder 19 November 2018 resolution under rule 7.1A was passed 6c Number of +securities issued (a) 20,000,000 Shares; and without security holder (b) 2,500,000 Shares. approval under rule 7.1

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

 the date from which they do

 the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

 the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A Nil.

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Nil.

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 Nil.

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. Not applicable.

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements Not applicable.

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Rule 7.1: 80,782,883 Rule 7.1A: 68,855,256

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 January 2019

Number +Class 711,052,556 Fully sharespaidordinary

