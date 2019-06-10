Collaborate : 11/06/19 - Carly & iMotor to offer Car Subscription to over 700 dealers

I-Motor currently manages over 700 websites on behalf of dealers, which display over 50,000 vehicles and attract over 15 million page impressions per month. I-Motor will offer the Car

For Carly, the Car Subscription Solution accesses dealer-owned vehicles that can be monetised via car subscription whilst providing an integrated and low-cost method of acquiring subscription customers via the dealer websites.

The Car Subscription Solution will enable automotive dealers to seamlessly introduce a new revenue stream to their dealership and provide their customers with the opportunity to subscribe to a vehicle whilst viewing it on the dealer website. The Car Subscription Solution leverages web traffic already landing on the dealer website and therefore requires no additional marketing expenditure. Digital marketing is an area of great focus for automotive dealers, despite the challenges of converting web traffic into foot traffic in the dealership and eventually into the sale of a vehicle. The Car Subscription Solution solves each of these challenges by enabling the customer to complete the subscription process entirely online and offering a lower commitment alternative to outright purchase of a vehicle, a loan or a long-term lease.

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that I-Motor Pty Ltd (www.i-motor.com.au/) has signed a Heads of Agreement to jointly develop a Subscription Solution that will enable a 'subscribe' option to be added to vehicles listed on dealer websites and for customers to activate a car subscription to be facilitated by Carly (www.Carly.co).

The Car Subscription Solution will enable automotive dealers to transact with customers entirely online making it possible to secure a customer without requiring them to visit a dealership and improving the conversion rates for their online campaigns.

Subscription Solution to each of these dealers. Carly and I-Motor will jointly promote the Car Subscription Solution to existing Carly dealers and all other automotive dealers in Australia.

Chris Noone, Collaborate CEO said "This deal with I-Motor represents a major step forward for Carly, and car subscription in Australia, in terms of volume of cars, customer reach and simplicity. For the first time we are exposing a large supply of cars to customers who can subscribe online. Dealers now have a powerful new way of generating revenue from customers who may not be prepared to make a long-term financial commitment to a vehicle right now and otherwise may be lost. Some people are referring to this as the holy grail of online sales channels for the automotive industry. I tend to agree."

Tony Malby-Luke, Managing Director of I-Motor commented "We see the subscription model as a great way to support dealers in creating more revenue streams and to help with slow moving inventory stock that may have attracted lower financial returns, now they have a way to increase profitability.

Additionally, the Carly solution helps to build a quicker relationship between dealer and customer via an online purchase methodology that the customer can trust. The growth opportunities and acceptance of this subscription model is akin to Netflix for cars, it won't take long for people to be talking about this option where you can change your vehicle based on your budget as often as you like."

Under the Heads of Agreement, I-Motor will develop the functionality for dealer websites which will enable car subscriptions for dealer-owned vehicles to be completed via Carly. Upon the commencement of subscription revenue from each dealer i-Motor will be paid a fee to maintain the subscription functionality on each dealer website and Carly will receive income from car subscriptions.

The Company will enter into formal documentation in relation to the Car Subscription Solution, the terms and conditions of which will be standard for a product of its nature.

