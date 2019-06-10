Collaborate : 11/06/19 - Carly & iMotor to offer Car Subscription to over 700 dealers

Log in
Carly & iMotor to offer Car Subscription to over 700 dealers

06/10/2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

11 JUNE 2019

CARLY TO COLLABORATE WITH I-MOTOR TO OFFER VEHICLE SUBSCRIPTION SOLUTION TO OVER 700 AUTOMOTIVE DEALERS

  • Agreement reached with I-Motor, one of Australia's leading providers of websites and digital marketing services to Australian automotive dealers, to offer an end-to-end Car Subscription Solution for dealers.
  • Carly and I-Motor will jointly develop the Car Subscription Solution that will enable a 'subscribe' option to be added to each vehicle listed on dealer websites and for customers to activate a car subscription to be facilitated by
    Carly
  • Provides a significant and highly scalable customer acquisition opportunity combined with access to a large fleet of dealer supplied vehicles.
  • The Car Subscription Solution can be readily added to over 700 automotive dealer websites currently managed by I-Motor and will be offered to the network of automotive dealers currently providing vehicles to Carly and all other dealers not currently serviced by either party.
  • The Car Subscription Solution will enable automotive dealers to transact with customers entirely online making it possible to secure a customer without requiring them to visit a dealership and improving the conversion rates for their online campaigns.

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that I-Motor Pty Ltd (www.i-motor.com.au/) has signed a Heads of Agreement to jointly develop a Subscription Solution that will enable a 'subscribe' option to be added to vehicles listed on dealer websites and for customers to activate a car subscription to be facilitated by Carly (www.Carly.co).

The Car Subscription Solution will enable automotive dealers to seamlessly introduce a new revenue stream to their dealership and provide their customers with the opportunity to subscribe to a vehicle whilst viewing it on the dealer website. The Car Subscription Solution leverages web traffic already landing on the dealer website and therefore requires no additional marketing expenditure. Digital marketing is an area of great focus for automotive dealers, despite the challenges of converting web traffic into foot traffic in the dealership and eventually into the sale of a vehicle. The Car Subscription Solution solves each of these challenges by enabling the customer to complete the subscription process entirely online and offering a lower commitment alternative to outright purchase of a vehicle, a loan or a long-term lease.

For Carly, the Car Subscription Solution accesses dealer-owned vehicles that can be monetised via car subscription whilst providing an integrated and low-cost method of acquiring subscription customers via the dealer websites.

I-Motor currently manages over 700 websites on behalf of dealers, which display over 50,000 vehicles and attract over 15 million page impressions per month. I-Motor will offer the Car

Subscription Solution to each of these dealers. Carly and I-Motor will jointly promote the Car Subscription Solution to existing Carly dealers and all other automotive dealers in Australia.

Chris Noone, Collaborate CEO said "This deal with I-Motor represents a major step forward for Carly, and car subscription in Australia, in terms of volume of cars, customer reach and simplicity. For the first time we are exposing a large supply of cars to customers who can subscribe online. Dealers now have a powerful new way of generating revenue from customers who may not be prepared to make a long-term financial commitment to a vehicle right now and otherwise may be lost. Some people are referring to this as the holy grail of online sales channels for the automotive industry. I tend to agree."

Tony Malby-Luke, Managing Director of I-Motor commented "We see the subscription model as a great way to support dealers in creating more revenue streams and to help with slow moving inventory stock that may have attracted lower financial returns, now they have a way to increase profitability.

Additionally, the Carly solution helps to build a quicker relationship between dealer and customer via an online purchase methodology that the customer can trust. The growth opportunities and acceptance of this subscription model is akin to Netflix for cars, it won't take long for people to be talking about this option where you can change your vehicle based on your budget as often as you like."

Under the Heads of Agreement, I-Motor will develop the functionality for dealer websites which will enable car subscriptions for dealer-owned vehicles to be completed via Carly. Upon the commencement of subscription revenue from each dealer i-Motor will be paid a fee to maintain the subscription functionality on each dealer website and Carly will receive income from car subscriptions.

The Company will enter into formal documentation in relation to the Car Subscription Solution, the terms and conditions of which will be standard for a product of its nature.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone

CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.auAustralia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first flexible car subscription offering. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.aua leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.coma rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.auwe create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

Disclaimer

Collaborate Corporation Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 00:02:09 UTC
