Collaborate : 11/09/19 - Update on launch of Carly in New Zealand

Update on launch of Carly in New Zealand

09/11/2019 | 12:47am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

11 SEPTEMBER 2019

DOMAIN NAME SECURED AND TRADEMARK ACCEPTED AHEAD

OF CARLY NEW ZEALAND LAUNCH

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that further to the announcement on 2 July 2019 of the strategic investment from Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX, NZX:TRA) (Turners) and the intention to jointly launch Carly in New Zealand, Collaborate is pleased to confirm that it has secured key registrations to facilitate the launch.

Firstly, the internet domain www.carly.co.nzhas been acquired and a 'Coming Soon' page to engage prospective customers in advance of a launch in New Zealand has been activated.

Additionally, the New Zealand Intellectual Property Office has accepted the Trade Mark filing for 'Carly' in classes in 9, 39 and 42.

As previously announced, Turners and Collaborate have agreed an exclusivity period to negotiate the launch of Carly in New Zealand. Site visits and launch workshops have been conducted in New Zealand and negotiations are proceeding well. A launch in New Zealand would enable Collaborate to leverage its existing investment in the technology platform supporting Carly and access a substantial new market with the support of Turners, the largest seller of cars in New Zealand.

Carly is an alternative to saving for, leasing or borrowing money to buy a car and offers access to a range of new and used vehicles including insurance, registration and maintenance packaged into a single monthly payment with no long term commitments. Subscribers can start, pause and stop their subscription and 'switch' cars as their needs change. This could be a short term switch to a vehicle more suitable for a holiday, a longer term switch to cater for increasing family size, or pausing a subscription due to an extended holiday.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone

CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.auAustralia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first flexible car subscription offering. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.aua leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.coma rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.auwe create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641

E: shareholder@collaboratecorp.com W: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982

Disclaimer

Collaborate Corporation Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 04:46:01 UTC
