Collaborate : 12/06/19 - Former Volkswagen Exec Joins as Business Development Manager

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 12 JUNE 2019

FORMER VOLKSWAGEN GROUP EXECUTIVE JOINS AS CARLY

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has today appointed Evan Jones as Business Development Manager for Carly and DriveMyCar.

Mr Jones has had a distinguished career in the automotive industry in Australia and Europe, working in digital marketing, sales, licensing and stakeholder management roles with leading companies including supercar manufacturer McLaren, luxury dealer Trivett Classic and the world's largest car manufacturer, Volkswagen Group.

This appointment has been made as the recently launched Carly vehicle subscription service is attracting significant interest from dealer groups and manufacturers seeking an alternative revenue stream and fresh ways to appeal to customers who prefer flexible access to vehicles instead of long term financial commitment.

Most recently Mr Jones was Area Manager (Sales) for Volkswagen Group Australia acting as the interface between the dealership network and Skoda AU for Sales and Operations in southern region which achieved Dealer of the Year across all categories - Metro, Provincial, Rural and Overall.

Previously Mr Jones was Marketing Manager for Trivett Classic developing branding, awareness and lead generation initiatives for BMW and Mini brands. Before migrating to Australia, Mr Jones worked in the global digital team for McLaren Automotive delivering innovative digital marketing campaigns to global audiences and securing partnership and licensing deals.

Mr Jones holds a Bachelor of Law (Hons) from the University of the West of England, Bristol.

Chris Noone, Collaborate CEO commented "We were pleased by the high quality of candidates that applied to help execute on the Carly vision. Evan is an exceptional addition to the team and we are excited to welcome him to Collaborate as we deepen our partnerships with the automotive industry and realise the benefits of delivering a fully online car access solution for dealers and their customers. Evan's experience working for the world's leading car manufacturer, understanding the needs of dealers and digital marketing expertise are perfectly suited to accelerating the performance of Carly and DriveMyCar."

Evan Jones commented "Now is a pivotal moment in the automotive industry, where a convergence of customer demand for a new model of ownership, is met with the technological platforms capable of delivering an innovative solution to meet consumer needs. I am thrilled to be joining a business on the leading edge of this new era in the automotive industry and look forward to advocating the flexible ownership model as a vital component in the future of manufacturers, dealers and consumers alike."

