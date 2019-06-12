Collaborate : 13/06/19 - Fleet increase for Carly subscription demand and WA launch

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 13 JUNE 2019

SUBSTANTIAL FLEET SIZE INCREASE TO SATISFY CARLY

SUBSCRIPTION DEMAND AND WA EXPANSION

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that JC Motors, an automotive dealer located in Bella Vista, New South Wales has confirmed the purchase of 40 new vehicles to assist with satisfying subscriber demand for vehicles from Carly.

JC Motors currently has 65 vehicles listed with DriveMyCar and Carly which have been previously been utilised for long term rentals, rideshare rentals and accident replacement. The recent launch of vehicle subscription service Carly has resulted in a strong uplift in demand for vehicles and JC Motors has been one of the first of the existing providers to respond by increasing their total fleet size with DriveMyCar and Carly to 105 vehicles. This represents a substantial increase in the available fleet of vehicles in Sydney, where we have been very pleased with the response for subscription vehicles via Carly. These vehicles meet the current high demand for vehicle type and price point as seen by subscriber enquiries since launch on 29 March and where current demand for vehicles exceeds the supply available.

The first batch of vehicles will be delivered on Thursday, 13 June 2019 and will include new 2019 Kia Rio and Cerato models. With these vehicles available for the long term to Carly subscribers, the uptake of these vehicles will see strong growth in revenues for Collaborate.

Chris Noone, CEO of Collaborate commented "JC Motors was one of the first automotive dealers to recognise the new revenue opportunities arising from customers' desire to access vehicles on a flexible basis, their foresight and smart fleet decisions have ensured they are now reaping the benefits of the rapidly developing car subscription category."

Jude Camilleri, Managing Director of JC Motors added "We have been partnered with DriveMyCar for over 2 years, I am pleased to be offered the opportunity to supply more cars

I am extremely honored to be part of this new expansion being driven by Carly vehicle subscription."

DriveMyCar has also expanded its presence in Perth, Western Australia with the addition of the first corporate fleet vehicles in WA including 2017 Subaru Forester and 2018 Hyundai Tucson models. The initial batch of five vehicles are provided by Custom Fleet, expanding the fleet already operational in Sydney, Melbourne & Brisbane. Whilst this represents a small increase in the number of vehicles in Perth, it represents a substantial step forward in extending vehicle supply channels to address the opportunities available in the Perth market.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone

CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641

E: shareholder@collaboratecorp.com W: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982