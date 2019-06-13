Collaborate : 14/06/19 - Vehicle Analytics Tech to Increase Operational Efficiency

Log in
14/06/19 - Vehicle Analytics Tech to Increase Operational Efficiency

06/13/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

14 JUNE 2019

MOU SIGNED TO IMPLEMENT VEHICLE ANALYTICS SOLUTION

  • Carly and DriveMyCar to benefit from access to real time car location, usage and driver behaviour data.
  • Collaboration with iungo to jointly develop product enhancements specifically suited to car subscription and peer-to-peer car rental.
  • Provides data to enable fleet owners, including dealers and manufacturers, to understand individual vehicle usage and make informed choices about fleet additions and retirements.
  • Introduces time and cost efficiencies.

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that iungo Pty Ltd (www.iungo.com.au) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a product specifically targeted towards the car subscription and peer-to-peer car rental segments which DriveMyCar and Carly can distribute to its vehicle suppliers to provide enhanced vehicle security, critical alerts and usage data. Collaborate will not incur product development costs for the initiative.

The data acquired from the iungo platform will enable Carly and DriveMyCar to access essential data in real time including kilometres travelled, driving style - speeding acceleration etc and set/receive other critical alerts - battery, engine faults, vehicle crash, service intervals etc. Access to this data will enable the automation of vehicle management processes which will deliver staff and cost efficiencies.

iungo is a Sydney based start-up that has developed a technology platform to enable a cheaper, safer, cleaner, and easier driving experience. iungo is collecting car data through a new generation IoT device with inbuilt 3G connectivity plugging into the diagnostics (OBDii) port of a vehicle. Data collected from the device creates critical driving alerts such as speeding, accidents, as well as improving location tracking, all in real-time. Data is securely stored for further analysis on driving trends. iungo's technology platform has been tested, piloted and is now being rolled out to fleet customers.

Sumeet Herlekar - Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer for iungo commented - "We are excited to partner with DriveMyCar and Carly. The joint product that we are developing is to offer peace of mind to car owners that will encourage more people to rent their cars through the platforms. With iungo and DriveMyCar's joint offering, car owners concerns around privacy and safety of their cars when the cars are being rented will be alleviated by making sure that the cars are being tracked and driven well when the cars are being rented."

Chris Noone, Collaborate CEO said "This relationship with iungo allows DriveMyCar and Carly to provide an additional level of service, security and data to our vehicle providers to make them stickier and increase the fleet size."

Under the memorandum of understanding, iungo will develop the product for use with vehicles in the Carly and DriveMyCar fleets. It is not proposed that iungo will be paid fees for developing the vehicle analytics solution. Fees for purchase of the in-vehicle hardware devices and network access may be payable, at a rate which is standard for a product of this nature. Carly will decide at its discretion the price at which the analytics solution will be charged to vehicle owners. The Company will enter into formal documentation in relation to the vehicle analytics solution, the terms and conditions of which will be standard for a product of its nature.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone

CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.auAustralia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first flexible car subscription offering. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.aua leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.coma rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.auwe create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

2

Disclaimer

Collaborate Corporation Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 00:03:04 UTC
