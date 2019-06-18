Collaborate : 19/06/19 - Suttons Motors to supply vehicles to Carly and DriveMyCar

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 19 JUNE 2019

SUTTONS MOTORS TO SUPPLY VEHICLES TO CARLY AND

DRIVEMYCAR

Agreement signed with leading NSW dealership group, Suttons Motors to supply vehicles to the Carly and DriveMyCar businesses

and businesses Provides supply of quality new vehicles to meet car subscription, rental and rideshare rental demand in Sydney

Suttons Motors operates 24 franchised motor vehicle dealership sites, covering 27 different franchises, mainly located in the Sydney region

Ongoing strong interest from vehicle manufacturers and dealers in relation to Carly and further increasing engagement is expected.

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that Suttons Motors Pty Ltd, one of the largest motor vehicle dealerships in New South Wales, has signed an agreement to supply vehicles for subscription via the Carly vehicle subscription platform and for rental demand via DriveMyCar.

The recent launch of Carly vehicle subscription service has resulted in a strong uplift in demand for vehicles, exceeding the supply available. Suttons Motors is the second dealer in the last 6 days to provide vehicles for the Carly and DriveMyCar fleet. The vehicles, which include Kia Sportage and Rio models meet the current high demand for vehicle type and price point experienced by Carly since the launch on 29 March.

Chris Noone, Collaborate CEO said "Suttons Motors is one of the most well known dealership groups in NSW and it has a history of being at the forefront of innovation in the automotive retail industry. We are pleased to be working with Suttons to provide customers with new ways to access and experience vehicles from leading manufacturers."

With the recent appointment of Evan Jones as Business Development Manager and announcement of the "Subscribe" button offering for dealers with i-Motor, Collaborate expects a further increased level of engagement with manufacturers and dealers who have already expressed an interest in how the Carly and DriveMyCar businesses can assist them.

The Carly vehicle subscription business launched in Sydney on 29 March and subsequently expanded to launch in Melbourne on 7 May 2019. Carly (www.Carly.co) is an alternative to saving for, leasing or borrowing money to buy a car and offers access to a range of new and used vehicles including insurance, registration and maintenance packaged into a single monthly payment with no long term commitments.

