Collaborate : 19/10/18 CL8 - DriveMyCar to launch premium rentals with Mercedes-Benz

19 OCTOBER 2018

MERCEDES-BENZ (MELBOURNE) TO LAUNCH PREMIUM AIRPORT

RENTAL SERVICE WITH DRIVEMYCAR

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that LSH Auto (Melbourne) Pty. Ltd. trading as Mercedes-Benz Melbourne has signed an agreement for the supply of vehicles to the DriveMyCar marketplace and the launch of a premium vehicle rental service.

The first collaboration between DriveMyCar and LSH's Mercedes-Benz dealerships will launch at Melbourne Airport. DriveMyCar will make a range of new Mercedes-Benz vehicles including A-Class, B-Class, CLA, C-Class, X-Class and GLA vehicles available for rent to Melbourne residents and incoming visitors via the Mercedes-Benz Melbourne Airport dealership. Upon arrival at Melbourne Airport customers will be collected from the Domestic or International terminals by a Mercedes-Benz valet driver and conveyed to Mercedes-Benz Melbourne Airport for collection of their vehicle.

This new collaboration will be promoted to Mercedes owners across Australia and new and existing DriveMyCar customers who are seeking a luxury driving experience with the convenience of airport valet pick up. This collaboration will appeal to tourists, business travellers and those seeking to experience Mercedes-Benz for weekends away or extended vehicle evaluations.

The Melbourne Airport service is expected to launch in November 2018, in time for the seasonal increase in vehicle rental demand.

Collaborate CEO, Chris Noone commented "We are excited to work with Mercedes-Benz Melbourne to introduce new and innovative ways for people to experience Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Mercedes-Benz Melbourne is part of LSH Auto, the world's largest dealer group for Mercedes-Benz cars. LSH Auto Australia have demonstrated themselves to be at the forefront of providing luxury vehicles to consumers. We look forward to partnering with Mercedes-Benz Melbourne to expand the opportunity to enable more consumers to experience Mercedes-Benz vehicles as part of DriveMyCar's rental offering."

Dealer Principal of Mercedes-Benz Melbourne, Vaughan Blackman commented, "This is a great initiative to allow new customers and travellers to access and experience a range of luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles. We are excited to be partnering with DriveMyCar to help deliver a simple, convenient and premium vehicle rental service. We feel this is a great addition to the service offering from our Melbourne Airport dealership."

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' businesses. Collaborate currently has three core business segments: www.DriveMyCar.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business; www.MyCaravan.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.com a rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.au we create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

