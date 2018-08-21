Collaborate : 21/08/18 CL8 - Former Westfield and Suncorp Exec Appointed to Board

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

21 AUGUST 2018

COLLABORATE APPOINTS FORMER WESTFIELD AND SUNCORP

EXEC TO BOARD

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to welcome Ms Michelle Vanzella to the Board of Collaborate, effective from 1 September 2018.

Michelle has an extensive combination of customer, marketing, digital, commercial and legal skills built up across multiple industries including technology, retail, property and financial services. Michelle practiced corporate and commercial law at Allens and has held senior executive marketing and business development positions with iconic Australian brands including Westfield, Suncorp and AAMI. She is currently a non-executive Director of Hunter Water and a member of the Capital Works and Science, Environment & Human Health committees.

Michelle brings to the Board expertise in strategic growth and innovation, customer strategy and analytics, consumer marketing and the application of emerging technologies to business growth at an ideal time for Collaborate as it leverages strategic partnerships and a unique business model to accelerate growth.

The Company also announces that Mr Joshua (Jim) Landau is stepping down as non-executive director of Collaborate, effective from 1 September 2018. Mr Landau was appointed as an alternate director in October 2015 and transitioned to the role of non-executive director in May 2016.

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Michelle to the Board of Collaborate. I look forward to working with Michelle to harness her extensive marketing and business growth skills to assist Collaborate achieve its significant growth potential. It has been a great pleasure working with Jim Landau on the Board of Collaborate and, on behalf of my fellow directors, I thank him for the guidance and significant contribution that he has provided to the Company", said Mr Chris Noone, CEO of Collaborate.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' businesses. Collaborate currently has three core business segments: www.DriveMyCar.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business; www.MyCaravan.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.com a rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.au we create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

