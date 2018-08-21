Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Collaborate : 21/08/18 CL8 - Former Westfield and Suncorp Exec Appointed to Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 03:57am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

21 AUGUST 2018

COLLABORATE APPOINTS FORMER WESTFIELD AND SUNCORP

EXEC TO BOARD

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to welcome Ms Michelle Vanzella to the Board of Collaborate, effective from 1 September 2018.

Michelle has an extensive combination of customer, marketing, digital, commercial and legal skills built up across multiple industries including technology, retail, property and financial services. Michelle practiced corporate and commercial law at Allens and has held senior executive marketing and business development positions with iconic Australian brands including Westfield, Suncorp and AAMI. She is currently a non-executive Director of Hunter Water and a member of the Capital Works and Science, Environment & Human Health committees.

Michelle brings to the Board expertise in strategic growth and innovation, customer strategy and analytics, consumer marketing and the application of emerging technologies to business growth at an ideal time for Collaborate as it leverages strategic partnerships and a unique business model to accelerate growth.

The Company also announces that Mr Joshua (Jim) Landau is stepping down as non-executive director of Collaborate, effective from 1 September 2018. Mr Landau was appointed as an alternate director in October 2015 and transitioned to the role of non-executive director in May 2016.

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Michelle to the Board of Collaborate. I look forward to working with Michelle to harness her extensive marketing and business growth skills to assist Collaborate achieve its significant growth potential. It has been a great pleasure working with Jim Landau on the Board of Collaborate and, on behalf of my fellow directors, I thank him for the guidance and significant contribution that he has provided to the Company", said Mr Chris Noone, CEO of Collaborate.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' businesses. Collaborate currently has three core business segments: www.DriveMyCar.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business; www.MyCaravan.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.com a rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.au we create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641

E:shareholder@collaboratecorp.comW: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982

Disclaimer

Collaborate Corporation Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 01:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/20CORECIVIC : New Mexico trying to recover $3.6M from private prison company
AQ
08/20Japan's Daikin, thriving in Asia and India, sets sights on Africa
RE
08/20LANNETT : LCI Whacked On Contract Loss, CWBR Awaits Data, Busy Months Ahead For PLSE
AQ
08/20MOONX : Ties up with aSSIST in South Korea to Enhance Its Disruptive Technologies
BU
08/20GW PHARMACEUTICALS : Marijuana-based CBD drug stops seizures that put Yorba Linda girl with epilepsy in a coma
AQ
08/20THAI UNION PCL : Thailand’s Growing Problem of Ocean Plastics and Marine Debris the Focus of New Thai Union Educational Video
PU
08/20STERLITE ISSUE : NGT forms independent panel, Vedanta against appointment of retired Tamil Nadu judges
AQ
08/20HEWLETT PACKARD : Alibaba Cloud, HPE enter hybrid cloud alliance
AQ
08/20AXIATA BHD : Group takes writedown on Idea assets
AQ
08/20AT&T : Master tech talent management or fail to digital goals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
2TESLA : TESLA : Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
3INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
4APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP annual profit jumps 33 percent, pays record final dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.