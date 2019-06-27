Collaborate : 28/06/19 - Trading Halt

The securities of Collaborate Corporation Limited ('CL8') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CL8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

28 June 2019 ASX Compliance Pty Ltd Level 40 Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000 Attn: Anjuli Sinniah by email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au Dear Ms Anjuli REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Collaborate Corporation Limited (Collaborate or the Company) requests a trading halt of its securities pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Collaborate requests the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of such time as it makes an announcement to the market in relation to the capital raising and the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2019.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the request should not be granted, nor of any other relevant information in relation to this request.

Yours sincerely

COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED

Karen Logan

Company Secretary

