Collaborate : 28/06/19 - Trading Halt

06/27/2019 | 07:41pm EDT

Market Announcement

28 June 2019

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX: CL8) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Collaborate Corporation Limited ('CL8') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CL8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

28 June 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

28 June 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Attn: Anjuli Sinniah

by email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Ms Anjuli

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Collaborate Corporation Limited (Collaborate or the Company) requests a trading halt of its securities pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Collaborate requests the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of such time as it makes an announcement to the market in relation to the capital raising and the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2019.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the request should not be granted, nor of any other relevant information in relation to this request.

Yours sincerely

COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED

Karen Logan

Company Secretary

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641

E: shareholder@collaboratecorp.com W: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982

Disclaimer

Collaborate Corporation Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 23:40:03 UTC
