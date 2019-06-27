Collaborate : 28/06/19 - Trading Halt

Market Announcement
28 June 2019
Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX: CL8) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Collaborate Corporation Limited ('CL8') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CL8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
|
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Collaborate Corporation Limited (Collaborate or the Company) requests a trading halt of its securities pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.
Collaborate requests the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of such time as it makes an announcement to the market in relation to the capital raising and the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2019.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the request should not be granted, nor of any other relevant information in relation to this request.
Yours sincerely
COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED
Karen Logan
Company Secretary
