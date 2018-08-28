Collaborate : 28/08/18 CL8 - DriveMyCar signs affiliate program agreement with Airbnb

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

28 AUGUST 2018

DRIVEMYCAR ENTERS INTO AFFILIATE PROGRAM AGREEMENT

WITH AIRBNB

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to advise that its DriveMyCar business unit has entered into an affiliate program agreement with Airbnb.

The host growth affiliate program is a pay-for-performance program for partners who promote hosting on Airbnb. DriveMyCar is one of the first companies to be accepted into the program in Australia. Through the program, DriveMyCar will offer incentives to its customers to list their properties on Airbnb. When eligible property listings are booked, DriveMyCar and its customers will receive referral fees.

DriveMyCar customers are familiar with the benefits of the sharing economy and this offers a unique opportunity for them to also experience the benefits of Airbnb as a host. Many DriveMyCar vehicle owners list their cars for rent while they are travelling and this offer provides an extra incentive to also list their properties with Airbnb. Those who rent a DriveMyCar vehicle while travelling may also wish to list their property to generate extra income.

Chris Noone, Collaborate CEO said "We are pleased to be working with Airbnb to extend the affiliate program offer to customers of DriveMyCar and enable them to enjoy the benefits of sharing their cars and properties. We look forward to further collaborations with Airbnb in the future".

Authorised by:

Chris Noone CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' businesses. Collaborate currently has three core business segments: www.DriveMyCar.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business; www.MyCaravan.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.com a rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.au we create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

About Airbnb

Airbnb uniquely leverages technology to economically empower millions of people around the world to unlock and monetise their spaces, passions and talents to become hospitality entrepreneurs. Airbnb's accommodation marketplace offers access to millions of places to stay in more than 191 countries, from apartments and villas to castles, treehouses and B&Bs.

