Collaborate : 29/08/19 - Completion of Entitlement Issue

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 29 AUGUST 2019

COMPLETION OF ENTITLEMENT ISSUE

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to confirm that it has completed the partially underwritten non-renounceableentitlement offer of shares and free-attachingoptions to raise up to approximately $2.06 million before costs (Entitlement Issue).

A total of 159,849,080 New Shares and 106,566,006 Unquoted Options were issued on 27 August 2019, representing take up of 78% of the total Shares offered under the Entitlement Issue and raising $1,598,491 before costs.

The Entitlement Issue was offered to shareholders registered at the Record Date of 26 July 2019 with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand on the basis of one (1) new fully paid ordinary share (Share) for every four (4) Shares held, together with two (2) free attaching options for every three (3) new Shares subscribed for and issued. The free attaching options will be unquoted, exercisable at $0.015 each and expire on 18 December 2020 (Unquoted Options). The Entitlement Issue was partially underwritten up to $1.255 million by existing shareholders of the Company namely Willoughby Capital Pty Ltd as trustee for the Willoughby Capital Trust and Reefpeak Pty Ltd, alongside officers of the Company namely Adrian Bunter and Karen Logan (Underwriters).

CEO and Executive Director, Mr Chris Noone, said "We appreciate the continued support of the Underwriters and major shareholders of the Company. Turners Automotive Group took up their entitlements in full and Willoughby Capital provided additional funds by also underwriting the offer."

The Company has also issued 3,196,982 Shares to Andover Partners pursuant to the corporate advisory mandate following completion of the Entitlement Issue.

The issued capital of the Company following completion of the Entitlement Issue is as follows:

987,589,365 Shares;

149,608,750 Options with the terms set out in the table below.

Number of Exercise Class of Options Options Price Expiry Date T1 Employee Options 1,634,797 $0.0223 1 September 2019 Executive A Options 883,333 $0.0198 28 November 2019 Executive B Options 883,333 $0.0298 28 November 2019 T3 Employee Options 316,622 $0.0248 1 March 2020 New A Options 8,333,333 $0.0310 24 April 2020 New B Options 3,333,333 $0.0500 24 April 2020 Management Options 1,000,000 $0.0358 1 May 2020

