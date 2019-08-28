Log in
Collaborate : 29/08/19 - Completion of Entitlement Issue

08/28/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

29 AUGUST 2019

COMPLETION OF ENTITLEMENT ISSUE

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to confirm that it has completed the partially underwritten non-renounceableentitlement offer of shares and free-attachingoptions to raise up to approximately $2.06 million before costs (Entitlement Issue).

A total of 159,849,080 New Shares and 106,566,006 Unquoted Options were issued on 27 August 2019, representing take up of 78% of the total Shares offered under the Entitlement Issue and raising $1,598,491 before costs.

The Entitlement Issue was offered to shareholders registered at the Record Date of 26 July 2019 with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand on the basis of one (1) new fully paid ordinary share (Share) for every four (4) Shares held, together with two (2) free attaching options for every three (3) new Shares subscribed for and issued. The free attaching options will be unquoted, exercisable at $0.015 each and expire on 18 December 2020 (Unquoted Options). The Entitlement Issue was partially underwritten up to $1.255 million by existing shareholders of the Company namely Willoughby Capital Pty Ltd as trustee for the Willoughby Capital Trust and Reefpeak Pty Ltd, alongside officers of the Company namely Adrian Bunter and Karen Logan (Underwriters).

CEO and Executive Director, Mr Chris Noone, said "We appreciate the continued support of the Underwriters and major shareholders of the Company. Turners Automotive Group took up their entitlements in full and Willoughby Capital provided additional funds by also underwriting the offer."

The Company has also issued 3,196,982 Shares to Andover Partners pursuant to the corporate advisory mandate following completion of the Entitlement Issue.

The issued capital of the Company following completion of the Entitlement Issue is as follows:

  • 987,589,365 Shares;
  • 149,608,750 Options with the terms set out in the table below.

Number of

Exercise

Class of Options

Options

Price

Expiry Date

T1 Employee Options

1,634,797

$0.0223

1 September 2019

Executive A Options

883,333

$0.0198

28 November 2019

Executive B Options

883,333

$0.0298

28 November 2019

T3 Employee Options

316,622

$0.0248

1 March 2020

New A Options

8,333,333

$0.0310

24 April 2020

New B Options

3,333,333

$0.0500

24 April 2020

Management Options

1,000,000

$0.0358

1 May 2020

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641

E: shareholder@collaboratecorp.com W: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982

Number of

Exercise

Class of Options

Options

Price

Expiry Date

T5 Employee Options

2,408,294

$0.0386

1 September 2020

Officer A Options

7,000,000

$0.0494

23 November 2020

Officer B Options

10,500,000

$0.0792

23 November 2020

Executive A Options

883,333

$0.0198

28 November 2020

Executive B Options

883,333

$0.0298

28 November 2020

Unquoted Options

106,566,006

$0.0150

18 December 2020

T6 Employee Options

2,264,656

$0.0211

3 September 2021

T7 Employee Options

318,272

$0.0188

1 October 2021

T8 Employee Options

260,031

$0.0163

1 February 2022

T9a Employee Options

1,000,000

$0.0125

7 May 2022

T9b Employee Options

1,000,000

$0.0150

7 May 2022

T10 Employee Options

140,074

$0.0100

1 June 2022

Following completion of the Entitlement Issue, the Company has 46,186,518 Shares and 30,857,726 Unquoted Options available pursuant to the shortfall offer under the prospectus dated 22 July 2019.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone

CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.auAustralia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first flexible car subscription offering. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.aua leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.coma rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.auwe create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

2

Disclaimer

Collaborate Corporation Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 00:20:05 UTC
