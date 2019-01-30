Collaborate : 30/01/19 CL8 - Change in substantial holding

,
#
1/
4
P HISHENK
1/29/2019
9-* L.
ABN 44 003 114 m
PO Bolt 779
Ailin,10" IeW 1570
Plione +61 (0* 9967 9910
Fix +81 MI 0087 9090
|
To:
|
ASX Compeny Announcemerrts
|
Prom:
|
HIshenk Pty Ltd
|
Fax No:
|
1300136638
|
Fmc No:
|
02 90679930
|
pagls:
|
4®g ng cover Ige)
|
TeleD,0no:
|
029967 8810
RE: Form 604 - Notice of change of Intor-t of subet@ntial shiulholder
De, 51#Madam
HIshmk 15 pleased to subrnlt the attaohed oomplete Form 604 for your atfarttlon.
Ple.le confirm receipt by em•[1 19 k®Ot RE m Ht[
Kind Rlgards
Staphon Abotalden
Emal
1,00@hyeco,p.corn ju
1
--
Forn, 604
00¢por*lons Act 2001 s=Mens,1/
Notice of change of [nS,rests of substan al holder
Il Colll.Il N.Inaech.Ir»
Collaborate Cozpozation ltd
Acl«AREN
066183982
i.1.-2=-1'0-(1)
mshioli pty ltd
POUN* 01 **
003114369
Th=ev=sm dip h theb,h/I* 0 the
*-U-on 12/01/12 n ........ 1/9.-.40,1
17.-0 .... 11/12/32
The Inl iI,Inlie * v m *I/* m al thi /IW *=m * the ciqi,Il w vglhg WI,Il In Ili *IM t the m =*1 hal- ar m.,001- g) 1»d a...M h 1"set (3) I.../ r«,B,4 and .m now .0.,to ............ m m.
9,1,11'".9 = igh'.11., m. Igh'.m
01818 Of =0.0)
Pf,*ous '000.
W..
Bll /0'/ M
rally paid ordinary
96,000,000
18.850
130,367,071
18.140
Plium/ sof ..ah al'.9. /4 orcl../. h the "Ihi. cl, m NI'llit I'llt ('ll .uld."ad hek"rer.Al./00//1/livoull ..3.1/.0 m .... VI=Wn<*..1.*.01 ..... «p*,d 0 0. a ...... Un . ....... W#h®...
D.MDA«
0-0
Win of lip M
Cl ..... /...
Ni-*0-h l-/4-* I-Al f laUo¢i to cha 8 0) of -s ././.d ./killd
14/11/17 - 29/1/10 14/11/17 - 29/1/19
Hilb.Rk pty ltd 11*=Sk Vty ltd
on
r-
*368,960.20
/1,/n/Imt
*119,325.50
23,162,038 23,162,038 7,985,033 7,955,033
14/11/17 - 29/1/19
Elahmk ty ltd kpir
86.,250
3,250,000 1.250.000
4.P,-#**1/7/
Pillu loflachr,1=l-r*oft,» m**IM holaw In IUmmlt,§181,moohing, lasmloic
Holl 01 r-11..#
Reaillied holl
Pefson *f-d lo be 1.lid'lld-hgl- m
N.t'- Of.1.'#d
Al.glil %-8
225,117,071
libu
Pty 1tzi
m.hook pty ltd
m*092 pt,
ltd
03.»at
fully paid ordinmzy
125,117,071
ill
pty ltd
mshmk pe ltd .FF.=
5,250,000
Ii./.Ik pti ltd Sup.= Fund
Dized
5,250,000
---V --•
Z 000. h =ed.on
The pilam Ino lm Baclf"I iiioci i ® of, 010=d ID be Illo*§,8 of, or l,84* *Ili /4 0* r-h of 0 livii,Ill, OB .14 Ihe Ill- holdar Il f-on lo volla millol h Ihi=nHI,V or =li,IiIIIgm"I:
P-m Ind ACIAMEN laNIcaN®
NIOn Of Neoolallon
& Ad'll.-
Tho *0*®010 of pefoorl rilin* h M bm -I likim:
//de'l
Sigllature
A nlrl
St,phen Abolakian
A..6*
»I»Ming Dimrtor
ign h,-
29/01/2019
Dmect'IONS
(1)
0 ........ "..71.* .... Ibill...'Im.Wor.imdr,1§ nth-"..(.0..cof# ...... t".2...49'llik.4.0. mmag= md m..Ii. d m -4 *mO,, m =..I M I.di.d4 m m ann-nm wi.7,6 0,» rel.%, ini,re s ofa goup K ..mI.-0./.,Il.VIN/,dlewou 0 0»Im..Mo ,1,-*loup"U ...... 4-*p.
vikh.»ti,m=andad*e,8. of:,=n..b".4. 011!*pall/6/thealm
62)
8- thi diallon of 'amoditi' h Seotici, 9 of thi Ccipcs,laim AO 2001,
-
0) 52•10•, dt, 10,1 0WInill,ltIl =clon,008 *nd 6718(7) ofIll COIjinilailskiEOl.
-
64) Tha 04*..d 'com ........ 4 ..... 1. hlo.-..li
(Q
Tli pmoifi-ilvldid byllek -alimilagmpollor sollme MIPI D,100.
M
cald, m ce
•v r-b# qwIT* or c-cla mloes blolul of,111011 Ihochi,F h r,hm,1 Ii*"*Ig,m Imibi=*lan 67190) ..4. R. ..ly .m-,11,01'.im. Im. of.W relmnt a em,m md a .... Ae. "rzm 0/"mi ./ Ial...of-.Mal.»of..0.4-ill/40. 1 m, 40-v hi..m./nd-**DI ./.'//1/01.r'/ arm"'.1-*m
®)
./qualoatiollof'.0,8/0fal/mb...4./.1...6.*IM"..0 ..... Zi»,clull.foor
.ped#e el-haud-Ir--/.4/.6.*rm-*..I ....
S.- ..... 9 ......... 0.90 .... M- =M.
(7>
gillofthigotilli"lion n"/ licaliaIg md d liol,Ilk: HIWIn 0401", MIWPlaOn mv,ttln a rellvl/blll#IIM#*ed h.4.r!•V,b•comasntmldlof,O ....... DU .... maold'"Ut...#0.m.the ..... 1•2 mle,1.18 h ..... diag ....... Mih•In'*lof.,bm,aps,dmb,hafof.eubet.*mull"-0..br,Im *the=Fl.4-m"*.In'plld'.*Im.-=*matmmth,r*h, -t..=.Ii
0)
"th ..... WI.-al-11*•0»10*de»-=Mi/01././.".1./..b m=,0,=1 .....
-
./.10/0/2.
®
Glil W,4 Ilappimlili , c<Ili/IitIIOO n =Id Iiy *Imge l t th/ Iigglilli *
the I mi:/Ii Im g nolla