Collaborate : 30/01/19 CL8 - Collaborate receives 2018 R&D tax incentive

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 JANUARY 2019

COLLABORATE RECEIVES 2018 R&D TAX INCENTIVE

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce it has today received an Australian Government R&D Tax Incentive Refund of $325,259 for the year ended 30 June 2018. The amount of the refund is 22% higher than the amount received for the 2017 financial year and is reflective of the additional emphasis being placed on the technology development and scaling the digital growth potential of the business.

The Company received the R&D Tax Incentive after spending approximately $750,000 on R&D activities in relation to its peer-to-peer platforms in the 2018 financial year.

The funds from the R&D Tax Incentive will principally be used to continue to grow and develop Collaborate's mobility solutions, the launch of Carly and supplement the Company's working capital.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first truly flexible car subscription offering to be launched in March 2019. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.au a leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.com a rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.au we create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

