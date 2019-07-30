Collaborate : 30/07/19 - Despatch of Entitlement Issue Prospectus

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 JULY 2019

DESPATCH OF ENTITLEMENT ISSUE PROSPECTUS

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to confirm the despatch today of the prospectus as lodged with ASIC and ASX on 22 July 2019, including the entitlement and acceptance form, for the partially underwritten non- renounceable entitlement issue of shares and options to raise approximately $2.06 million before costs (Entitlement Issue).

The Entitlement Issue is being offered to shareholders registered at the Record Date of 26 July 2019 with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders) on the basis of one (1) fully paid ordinary share (New Share) for every four (4) Shares held, together with two (2) free attaching options for every three (3) New Shares subscribed for and issued. The free attaching options will be unquoted, exercisable at $0.015 each and expire on 18 December 2020.

As previously announced, the Entitlement Issue is partially underwritten up to a total $1.255 million by existing shareholders of the Company namely Willoughby Capital Pty Ltd as trustee for the Willoughby Capital Trust and Reefpeak Pty Ltd, alongside officers of the Company namely Adrian Bunter and Karen Logan.

The funds raised from the Entitlement Issue are planned to be principally used to fund continued growth of the Carly vehicle subscription business and the DriveMyCar car rental business through continued marketing initiatives and pursuit of business development opportunities to grow the available fleet size to meet the demand for vehicles. Additionally, the proceeds will be used for general working capital and to cover costs associated with the Entitlement Issue.

Eligible Shareholders may take up shortfall under the Entitlement Issue in addition to their entitlements under the offer. Applications for securities under the Entitlement Issue can be made by BPAY® or by completing and returning the entitlement and acceptance form together with a cheque or bank draft.

The Closing Date for the Entitlement Issue is 5:00 pm (AWST) on Tuesday, 20 August 2019.

Eligible Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the Entitlement Issue. Any questions concerning the Entitlement Issue should be directed to Karen Logan, Company Secretary by email at shareholder@collaboratecorp.com.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone

CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641

E: shareholder@collaboratecorp.com W: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982