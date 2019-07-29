Collaborate : 30/07/19 - Directors' Interest Notices - Rights Issue Underwriting

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 29 JULY 2019 DIRECTORS' INTERESTS NOTICES - RIGHTS ISSUE UNDERWRITING Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) advises that further to the announcements released to the market on 22 July 2019 in relation to the partially underwritten non-renounceable entitlement issue of shares to raise approximately $2.06 million before costs (Entitlement Issue), the Company notifies the market of changes to the respective interests of directors Adrian Bunter and Stephen Abolakian. As previously announced, Mr Bunter and Willoughby Capital Pty Ltd as trustee for The Willoughby Capital Trust (Willoughby Capital), an entity associated with Mr Abolakian, have agreed to underwrite up to $20,000 and $1,150,000, respectively, of the Entitlement Issue for no fee, signalling their continued commitment towards the Company and support for the Entitlement Issue. Following are Messrs Bunter and Abolakian's Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors' Interest Notices. Authorised by: Chris Noone CEO and Director Collaborate Corporation Limited About Collaborate Corporation Limited Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.auAustralia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first flexible car subscription offering. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.aua leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.coma rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.auwe create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy. Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641 E: shareholder@collaboratecorp.com W: www.collaboratecorp.com ACN 066 153 982

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Collaborate Corporation Ltd ABN 60 066 153 982 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Adrian Maxwell Bunter Date of last notice 3 December 2018 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Not applicable. Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change No. of securities held prior to change See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Class Number acquired Number disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract Underwriting agreement with the Company dated 22 July 2019 (Underwriting Agreement). Summary of key terms contained in the ASX announcement released to the market on 22 July 2019 in relation to the 1 for 4 non-renounceable entitlement issue together with free attaching options on a 2-for-3 basis exercisable at $0.015 each on or before 18 December 2020 (Options) (Entitlement Issue). Nature of interest Issue of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) and Options pursuant to the commitment under the Underwriting Agreement. Name of registered holder Adrian Maxwell Bunter (if issued securities) Date of change 22 July 2019 No. and class of securities to Nil. which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Interest acquired Issue of up to 2,000,000 Shares and 1,333,333 Options, including take up of Entitlements comprising 1,800,000 Shares and 1,200,000 Options, upon completion of the Entitlement Issue pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement. Interest disposed Nil. Value/Consideration $20,000. Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change Assuming issue of all Shares and Options pursuant to Underwriting Agreement: Up to 9,200,000 Shares 1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0494 with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0792 with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 Up to 1,333,333 Options. Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the Yes securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written Yes clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was 22 July 2019 provided, on what date was this provided? See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Collaborate Corporation Ltd ABN 60 066 153 982 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Stephen Abolakian Date of last notice 16 July 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Not applicable. Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change No. of securities held prior to change Class Number acquired Number disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

