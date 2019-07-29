Log in
Collaborate : 30/07/19 - Directors' Interest Notices - Rights Issue Underwriting

0
07/29/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

29 JULY 2019

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS NOTICES - RIGHTS ISSUE UNDERWRITING

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) advises that further to the announcements released to the market on 22 July 2019 in relation to the partially underwritten non-renounceable entitlement issue of shares to raise approximately $2.06 million before costs (Entitlement Issue), the Company notifies the market of changes to the respective interests of directors Adrian Bunter and Stephen Abolakian.

As previously announced, Mr Bunter and Willoughby Capital Pty Ltd as trustee for The Willoughby Capital Trust (Willoughby Capital), an entity associated with Mr Abolakian, have agreed to underwrite up to $20,000 and $1,150,000, respectively, of the Entitlement Issue for no fee, signalling their continued commitment towards the Company and support for the Entitlement Issue.

Following are Messrs Bunter and Abolakian's Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors' Interest Notices.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone

CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.auAustralia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first flexible car subscription offering. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.aua leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.coma rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.auwe create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641

E: shareholder@collaboratecorp.com W: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Collaborate Corporation Ltd

ABN

60 066 153 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Adrian Maxwell Bunter

Date of last notice

3 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Not applicable.

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Underwriting agreement with the Company dated

22 July 2019 (Underwriting Agreement). Summary of

key terms contained in the ASX announcement

released to the market on 22 July 2019 in relation to

the 1 for 4 non-renounceable entitlement issue

together with free attaching options on a 2-for-3

basis exercisable at $0.015 each on or before 18

December 2020 (Options) (Entitlement Issue).

Nature of interest

Issue of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) and

Options pursuant to the commitment under the

Underwriting Agreement.

Name of registered holder

Adrian Maxwell Bunter

(if issued securities)

Date of change

22 July 2019

No. and class of securities to

Nil.

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest acquired

Issue of up to 2,000,000 Shares and 1,333,333

Options, including take up of Entitlements

comprising 1,800,000 Shares and 1,200,000 Options,

upon completion of the Entitlement Issue pursuant

to the Underwriting Agreement.

Interest disposed

Nil.

Value/Consideration

$20,000.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Assuming issue of all Shares and Options pursuant

to Underwriting Agreement:

Up to 9,200,000 Shares

1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0494 with an

expiry date of 23 November 2020

1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0792 with an

expiry date of 23 November 2020

Up to 1,333,333 Options.

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the Yes securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written Yes clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was 22 July 2019 provided, on what date was

this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Collaborate Corporation Ltd

ABN

60 066 153 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen Abolakian

Date of last notice

16 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Not applicable.

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to

change

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

