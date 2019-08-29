Collaborate : 30/08/19 - Change of Directors' Interest Notices

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Collaborate Corporation Limited
ABN
60 066 153 982
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Christopher James Noone
Date of last notice
3 December 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect.
Nature of indirect interest
Noone Holdings Pty Ltd as trustee for the C and K
(including registered holder)
Noone Family Trust.
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
rise to the relevant interest.
Mr Noone is a director and shareholder of the
company and a beneficiary of the trust.
Date of change
27 August 2019.
No. of securities held prior to
Direct
change
Nil.
Indirect
2,016,667 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).
1,766,666 options exercisable at $0.0198 with
various expiry dates (Executive A Options).
1,766,666 options exercisable at $0.0298 with
various expiry dates (Executive B Options).
3,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0494 each
with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer
A Options).
7,000,000 options exercisable at $0.0792 each
with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer
B Options).
Class
(a) Shares.
(b) Options exercisable at $0.015 each on or
before 18 December 2020 (Unquoted
Options).
Number acquired
(a) 504,166 Shares.
(b) 336,110 Unquoted Options.
Number disposed
Nil.
Value/Consideration
(a) $0.01 per Share.
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
(b) Nil. Free-attaching options on a 2-for-3 basis
and estimated valuation
under the Entitlement Issue.
No. of securities held after
Direct
change
|
Nil.
Indirect
2,520,833 Shares.
1,766,666 Executive A Options.
1,766,666 Executive B Options.
3,500,000 Officer A Options.
7,000,000 Officer B Options.
336,110 Unquoted Options.
Nature of change
(a) Participation in the Entitlement Issue.
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
(b) Participation in the Entitlement Issue.
exercise of options, issue of securities under
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
|
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to
|
which interest related prior
|
to change
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and an estimated valuation
|
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were
the
interests
in the
Yes.
securities
or
contracts
detailed
above
traded
during
a
+closed
period
where
prior
written
clearance was required?
If
so,
was prior
written
Not applicable. Participation in the Entitlement
clearance provided to allow
Issue.
the trade to proceed during
|
this period?
If
prior written
clearance
Not applicable.
was provided, on what date
|
was this provided?
|
Name of entity
Collaborate Corporation Limited
ABN
60 066 153 982
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Adrian Maxwell Bunter
Date of last notice
29 July 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct.
Nature of indirect interest
Not applicable.
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
27 August 2019.
No. of securities held prior to
7,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).
change
1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0494 each with
an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer A
Options).
1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0792 each with
an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer B
Options).
Class
(a) Shares.
(b) Options exercisable at $0.015 each on or
before 18 December 2020 (Unquoted Options).
Number acquired
(a) 2,000,000 Shares.
(b) 1,333,333 Unquoted Options.
Number disposed
Nil.
Value/Consideration
(a) $0.01 per Share.
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
(b) Nil. Free-attaching options on a 2-for-3 basis
and estimated valuation
under the Entitlement Issue.
No. of securities held
after
9,200,000 Shares.
change
1,500,000 Officer A Options.
1,500,000 Officer B Options.
1,333,333 Unquoted Options.
Nature of change
trade,
(a) Participation in and underwriting of Shares and
Example: on-market trade, off-market
Options under the Entitlement Issue.
exercise of options, issue of securities
under
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
(b) Participation in and underwriting of Shares and
back
Options under the Entitlement Issue.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Underwriting agreement with the Company dated
22 July 2019 (Underwriting Agreement). Summary of
key terms contained in the ASX announcement
released to the market on 22 July 2019 in relation to
the 1-for-4non-renounceable entitlement issue
together with free attaching options on a 2-for-3
basis exercisable at $0.015 each on or before 18
December 2020 (Entitlement Issue).
Nature of interest
Issue of Shares and Unquoted Options pursuant to
the commitment under the Underwriting
Agreement.
