Collaborate : 30/08/19 - Change of Directors' Interest Notices

30/08/19 - Change of Directors' Interest Notices

08/29/2019 | 09:26pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Collaborate Corporation Limited

ABN

60 066 153 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Christopher James Noone

Date of last notice

3 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect.

Nature of indirect interest

Noone Holdings Pty Ltd as trustee for the C and K

(including registered holder)

Noone Family Trust.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Noone is a director and shareholder of the

company and a beneficiary of the trust.

Date of change

27 August 2019.

No. of securities held prior to

Direct

change

Nil.

Indirect

2,016,667 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).

1,766,666 options exercisable at $0.0198 with

various expiry dates (Executive A Options).

1,766,666 options exercisable at $0.0298 with

various expiry dates (Executive B Options).

3,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0494 each

with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer

A Options).

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

7,000,000 options exercisable at $0.0792 each

with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer

B Options).

Class

(a) Shares.

(b) Options exercisable at $0.015 each on or

before 18 December 2020 (Unquoted

Options).

Number acquired

(a) 504,166 Shares.

(b) 336,110 Unquoted Options.

Number disposed

Nil.

Value/Consideration

(a) $0.01 per Share.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

(b) Nil. Free-attaching options on a 2-for-3 basis

and estimated valuation

under the Entitlement Issue.

No. of securities held after

Direct

change

Nil.

Indirect

2,520,833 Shares.

1,766,666 Executive A Options.

1,766,666 Executive B Options.

3,500,000 Officer A Options.

7,000,000 Officer B Options.

336,110 Unquoted Options.

Nature of change

(a) Participation in the Entitlement Issue.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

(b) Participation in the Entitlement Issue.

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable.

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to

which interest related prior

to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were

the

interests

in the

Yes.

securities

or

contracts

detailed

above

traded

during

a

+closed

period

where

prior

written

clearance was required?

If

so,

was prior

written

Not applicable. Participation in the Entitlement

clearance provided to allow

Issue.

the trade to proceed during

this period?

If

prior written

clearance

Not applicable.

was provided, on what date

was this provided?

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Collaborate Corporation Limited

ABN

60 066 153 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Adrian Maxwell Bunter

Date of last notice

29 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct.

Nature of indirect interest

Not applicable.

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

27 August 2019.

No. of securities held prior to

7,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).

change

1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0494 each with

an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer A

Options).

1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0792 each with

an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer B

Options).

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

(a) Shares.

(b) Options exercisable at $0.015 each on or

before 18 December 2020 (Unquoted Options).

Number acquired

(a) 2,000,000 Shares.

(b) 1,333,333 Unquoted Options.

Number disposed

Nil.

Value/Consideration

(a) $0.01 per Share.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

(b) Nil. Free-attaching options on a 2-for-3 basis

and estimated valuation

under the Entitlement Issue.

No. of securities held

after

9,200,000 Shares.

change

1,500,000 Officer A Options.

1,500,000 Officer B Options.

1,333,333 Unquoted Options.

Nature of change

trade,

(a) Participation in and underwriting of Shares and

Example: on-market trade, off-market

Options under the Entitlement Issue.

exercise of options, issue of securities

under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

(b) Participation in and underwriting of Shares and

back

Options under the Entitlement Issue.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Underwriting agreement with the Company dated

22 July 2019 (Underwriting Agreement). Summary of

key terms contained in the ASX announcement

released to the market on 22 July 2019 in relation to

the 1-for-4non-renounceable entitlement issue

together with free attaching options on a 2-for-3

basis exercisable at $0.015 each on or before 18

December 2020 (Entitlement Issue).

Nature of interest

Issue of Shares and Unquoted Options pursuant to

the commitment under the Underwriting

Agreement.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Collaborate Corporation Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 01:25:06 UTC
