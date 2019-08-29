Collaborate : 30/08/19 - Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

ACN 066 153 982 2 019 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT The Board and management of Collaborate Corporation Limited (Collaborate or the Company) recognise their duties and obligations to shareholders and other stakeholders to implement and maintain a robust system of corporate governance. The Company believes that the adoption of good corporate governance adds value to stakeholders and enhances investor confidence. The Company acknowledges the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (3rd Edition) (the Recommendations). This Corporate Governance Statement provides details of the Company's compliance with those Recommendations, or where appropriate, indicates a departure from the Recommendations with an explanation. A checklist summarising the Company's compliance with the Recommendations is also set out at the end of this statement. The Company's corporate governance policies are available on the Company's website: www.collaboratecorp.com/investor- relations/corporate-governance/. PRINCIPLE 1: LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT Board Charter The Board is accountable to shareholders for the performance of the Company. The Board operates under the Board Charter that details its functions, responsibilities and powers and those delegated to management. Board appointments The Board has implemented a process of undertaking the appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to shareholders a candidate for election as a director. The directors will provide a summary of all material information relevant to the decision to elect a director in the notice of meeting for each annual general meeting. On appointment, non-executive directors receive formal letters of appointment setting out the terms and conditions of appointment. The formal letter of appointment covers the matters referred to in the guidance and commentary for Recommendation 1.3. Executive directors are employed pursuant to employment agreements. Diversity Policy The Board has adopted a Diversity Policy which sets out the Company's aims and practices in relation to recognising and respecting diversity in employment. The policy reinforces the Company's commitment to actively managing diversity as a means of enhancing the Company's performance by recognising and utilising the contributions of diverse skills and talent from its employees. The Diversity Policy reflects the matters set out in the commentary and guidance for Recommendation 1.5. Gender Diversity The Board is responsible for establishing and monitoring, on an annual basis the achievement against gender diversity objectives and strategies, including the representation of women at all levels of the organisation. The proportion of women within the whole organisation as at 29 August 2019 are as follows: Classification % Women employees in the whole organisation 25% Women in senior executive positions 25% Women on the Board of Directors 25% On 21 August 2018, the Company announced the appointment of Mrs Michelle Vanzella to the Board of Collaborate, effective from 1 September 2018. Mrs Vanzella replaced Mr Joshua (Jim) Landau as a non-executive director of the Company and brings to the Board expertise in strategic growth and innovation, customer strategy and analytics, consumer marketing and the application of emerging technologies to business growth at an ideal time for Collaborate, consistent with gaps identified in the annual review of the Board skills matrix. On 14 February 2019, the Board appointed Mr Stephen Abolakian who brings to the Board his extensive experience in business growth, partnerships and finance. On 2 July 2019, the Company announced that following completion of a $1 million placement to strategic investor, Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA; NZX:TRA) (Turners) has the right to appoint one person to the Board of Directors of Collaborate. The Company expects that appointment to be made by September 2019, once background checks have been completed on the nominee. The Directors have determined that the Board is of a sufficient size that is appropriate and effective for the Company at its current stage and that the composition of the current Board represents the best mix of directors that have an appropriate range of qualifications and expertise, can understand and competently deal with current and emerging business issues and can effectively review and challenge the performance of management. The Company is at variance with Recommendation 1.5 in that it has not set or disclosed measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in accordance with its Diversity Policy. Due to the size of the Company, the Board does not deem it practical 2

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT to limit the Company to specific targets for gender diversity as it operates in a very competitive labour market where positions are sometimes difficult to fill. However, every candidate suitably qualified for a position has an equal opportunity of appointment regardless of gender, age, ethnicity or cultural background. The Code of Conduct and Diversity Policy are available on the Company's website. Evaluation of the performance of senior executives The performance of senior executives is evaluated in accordance with the Performance Evaluation Process. The annual review of performance of senior executives for the 2019 financial year was carried out in accordance with the process disclosed. The Board Charter and Performance Evaluation Process are available on the Collaborate website. Evaluation of the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors The performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors are evaluated in accordance with the Performance Evaluation Process. The annual review of performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors for the 2019 financial year was carried in accordance with the disclosed process. Company secretary The Board Charter outlines the role, responsibility and accountability of the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. The appointment of the Company Secretary is a matter for the Board. Information on the skills, experience and qualifications of the Company Secretary can be found in the Directors' Report of the 2019 Annual Report. PRINCIPLE 2: STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE Composition of the Board The Board consists of the Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director, Non-Executive Chairman and two non-executive directors. As noted above, following completion of a placement to Turners, Turners has the right to appoint one person to the Board of Directors of Collaborate and that appointment is expected to be made by September 2019, once background checks have been completed on the nominee. Details of their skills, experience and expertise and the period of office held by each director have been included in the Directors' Report of the 2019 Annual Report. The number of Board meetings and the attendance of the directors are also set out in the Directors' Report. Mr Adrian Bunter was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with effect from 29 August 2019. The Board Charter summarises the roles and responsibilities of the chairman and the Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director. The Company is at variance with Recommendation 2.5 in that the Board does not consider the chairman to be independent. The roles of the CEO and the chairman of the Board are not performed by the same person. Independence of non-executive directors The Board has assessed the independence of the non-executive directors using defined criteria of independence and materiality consistent with the guidance and commentary for Recommendation 2.4 (including the definition section of the Principles). Mr Bunter and Mr Abolakian do not satisfy the tests of independence as detailed in the Recommendations. The Company is at variance with Recommendation 2.4 in that the majority of directors are not independent. The Board has determined that the composition of the current Board represents the best mix of directors that have an appropriate range of qualifications and expertise, can understand and competently deal with current and emerging business issues and can effectively review and challenge the performance of management. Furthermore, each individual member of the Board is satisfied that whilst the Company may not comply with Recommendation 2.4, all Directors bring an independent judgement to bear on Board decisions. Nomination and Remuneration Committee The Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of three members and is chaired by a non-executive director, Mrs Vanzella. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee Charter sets out its role, responsibilities and membership requirements. The Charter reflects the matters set out in the commentary and guidance for Recommendation 2.1. The Company is at variance with Recommendation 2.1 in that the Committee only has three members and does not consist of a majority of independent directors, although the chairman is independent. The Board has determined that the composition of the current Nomination and Remuneration Committee represents the best mix of directors that have an appropriate range of qualifications and expertise for this Committee. Furthermore, each individual member of the Board is 3

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT satisfied that whilst the Company may not comply with Recommendation 2.1, all directors bring an independent judgement to bear on Committee decisions. For information on the skills, qualification, experience and expertise of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee members, refer to the Directors' Report of the 2019 Annual Report. Details of the members and their attendance at meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are also included in the Directors' Report. Board skills matrix The Company has developed a broad-based Board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills that the Board currently has (or is looking to achieve) and this is periodically reviewed against the Company's Board representative's skills to ensure the appropriate mix of skills and expertise is present to facilitate successful strategic direction. The skills matrix and the average (using a scale of 1 (developing) to 3 (highly experienced)) for the current Board of directors: Expertise Average Financial literacy 2.50 Legal, governance and compliance 2.75 Strategy 3.00 Commercial acumen 3.00 Risk management 2.75 Stakeholder relations 3.00 Understanding of capital markets 2.50 Human resources, Health and safety 2.25 Environment and sustainability 2.00 Government relations 2.25 Executive leadership 3.00 Corporate M&A 2.50 Diversity 2.25 Emerging issues 2.63 Industry 2.75 Operational 2.60 Geographic 3.00 The Board has regard to the Company's Diversity Policy and Board Charter and will aim to achieve diversity and independence in its membership where possible, whilst having regard to the size and nature of the existing Board, and the magnitude of the Company's operations. Board renewal and succession planning The appointment of directors is governed by the Company's Constitution and the Appointment and Selection of New Directors Policy. In accordance with the Constitution of the Company, no director except a Managing Director, shall hold office for a continuous period in excess of three years or past the third annual general meeting following the director's appointment, whichever is the longer, without submitting for re-election. The Company has not adopted a policy in relation to the retirement or tenure of directors. Induction and education When appointed to the Board, a new director will receive an induction appropriate to his or her experience. Directors are provided with the appropriate professional development opportunities to develop and maintain their skills and knowledge from time to time, as considered appropriate to perform their role as a director effectively. 4

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT Access to information and advice Directors are entitled to request and receive such additional information as they consider necessary to support informed decision-making. The Board also has a policy under which individual directors and Board committees may obtain independent professional advice at the Company's expense in relation to the execution of their duties, after receiving approval from the Chairman (or equivalent). The Company's Constitution, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Charter and the policy for Appointment and Selection of New Directors are available on the Company's website. PRINCIPLE 3: PROMOTE ETHICAL AND RESPONSIBLE DECISION MAKING Code of Conduct The Code of Conduct applies to all directors, officers and employees of the Company. It sets out Collaborate's commitment to successfully conducting the business in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations while demonstrating and promoting the highest ethical standards. The Code of Conduct reflects the matters set out in the commentary and guidance for Recommendation 3.1. The Code of Conduct and Diversity Policy are available on the Company's website. PRINCIPLE 4: SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN FINANCIAL REPORTING Audit and Risk Committee The Audit and Risk Committee consists of three members and is chaired by a non-executive chairman, Mr Bunter. The Audit and Risk Committee Charter sets out its role, responsibilities and membership requirements. The Charter reflects the matters set out in the commentary and guidance for Recommendation 4.1. For information on the skills, experience and expertise of the Audit and Risk Committee members, refer to the Directors' Report of the 2019 Annual Report. Details of the members and their attendance at meetings of the Audit and Risk Committee are included in the Directors' Report. The Company is at variance with Recommendation 4.1 in that the Audit and Risk Committee does not consist of a majority of independent directors. Furthermore, the chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee is not independent. The Board considers that given the current size of the Company, the Audit and Risk Committee is of a sufficient size and possesses sufficient technical expertise to discharge its mandate effectively. Financial statement sign-off and declarations When considering the Audit and Risk Committee's review of financial reports, the Board receives a written declaration in accordance with section 295A of the Corporations Act, signed by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (or equivalents), that the Company's financial reports give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the Company's financial position and comply in all material respects with relevant accounting standards. This statement also confirms that the Company's financial reports are founded on a sound system of risk management and internal control and that the system is operating effectively in relation to financial reporting risks. External auditor Consistent with its Charter, the Audit and Risk Committee reviews the external auditor's terms of engagement and audit plan, and assesses the independence of the external auditor. The current practice, subject to amendment in the event of legislative change, is for the rotation of the engagement partner to occur every five years. The Company's independent external auditor is HLB Mann Judd (WA Partnership). The Audit and Risk Committee Charter is available on the Company's website. The Company's engagement with the external auditor states that the Board has committed the Company's external auditor to attend its AGM and is available to answer questions from security holders relevant to the audit. PRINCIPLE 5: MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE The Continuous Disclosure Policy sets out the key obligations of the directors and employees in relation to continuous disclosure as well as the Company's obligations under the Listing Rules and the Corporations Act. The policy also provides procedures for internal notification and external disclosure, as well as procedures for promoting understanding of compliance with the disclosure requirements for monitoring compliance. The policy reflects the matters set out in the commentary and guidance for Recommendation 5.1. The Continuous Disclosure Policy is available on Collaborate's website. 5

