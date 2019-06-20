Collaboration Between CLIC Technology and Opporty to Allow Ethereum-based E-commerce Payments

AVENTURA, Fla., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via OTC PR WIRE -- CLIC Technology, Inc. (OTC Pink: CLCI) ("CLIC") along with blockchain infrastructure provider and B2B platform Opporty, has generated a significant amount of buzz among cryptocurrency experts surrounding their collaborative efforts to produce an innovative browser extension that will allow consumers to make everyday purchases using the open source, public, blockchain-based distributed computing platform Ethereum. CLIC and Opporty will initially be developing the browser extension to facilitate purchases on Amazon. Amazon is not part of the collaboration between CLIC and Opporty, as the browser extension will work independently of Amazon's systems.



Traditional Ethereum-based platforms are made to handle, on average, about 20 transactions per second. But with Opporty's Plasma Cash, CLIC Technology's products will dramatically accelerate transaction speeds of such transactions. The new browser extension can process a significantly larger number of transactions per second.

Using the browser extension, consumers ready to place an order on Amazon will see an active button in their browser, and when they click "Buy," a pop-up window will emerge. Several payment options will then appear, including the users own crypto wallet or the CLIC Wallet, which will provide the fastest, most streamlined experience. The sum to be paid is calculated based on the total amount in the Amazon cart.

The platform exchanges the cryptocurrency for USDC (USDC is a "stablecoin" that has a constant value of US$1) that is then cashed out and used to purchase an Amazon gift card. Consumers can then use the gift card to complete their purchase.

The process will be nearly instantaneous.

"The e-commerce industry is changing rapidly, and digital currency is the next logical evolution in the marketplace," said Opporty Founder Sergey Grybniak. "Our new browser extension is the first step in bringing billions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrencies into circulation throughout the digital marketplace."

With the global e-commerce marketplace expected to reach $24.3 trillion by 2025, according to Meticulous Market Research Pty., the Company continues to develop other cryptocurrency related technologies having recently initiated the pilot phase onboarding clients for their new crypto-payment platform, CLICPay.

About CLIC Technology, Inc.:

The Company, a "Financial Technology" company, is the developer and marketer of new, cutting-edge blockchain products and services. It has created a revolutionary "crypto-payment gateway system" that allows consumers to use cryptocurrency to make routine purchases online and that enables merchants to accept crypto payments and receive immediate settlements in traditional fiat currencies. Market introduction of the new crypto-payment gateway system and related services is planned to occur in a phased rollout in the United States and other major markets in the coming months.

About Opporty

Opporty International Inc. is a Delaware-based startup and managing company of Opporty.com, Opporty.ca, Opporty.co.uk, Opporty.com.au, Opporty.cn and other regional domains. The mission of Opporty is to enable businesses to utilize the power of blockchain technology. Opporty is a blockchain software provider and integrator. Main focus areas are enterprise-level side chains that contain private data and designed to process business transactions, and can be integrated with other advanced enterprise-level solutions.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

CLIC TECHNOLOGY, INC.

305-918-1202